Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Tuesday that he’s called on senators to convene a special session on Dec. 3 to consider another attempt at refinancing the territory’s debt and providing millions of dollars to the government’s ailing pension system.
Bryan, who made the announcement during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing, said the matter was urgent, given the impending insolvency of the Government Employees’ Retirement System. The GERS Board of Trustees has already recommended a 42% cut in retiree benefits starting in January should no cash infusion be made.
“That would be totally devastating to the retirees, our current members, the small businesses they patronize and the overall economy of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said. “We can’t just stand by — and we will not stand by — and do nothing to avert this disaster.” Bryan said he wants the Legislature to consider a modified securitization bill to reenter the bond market and refinance the territory’s roughly $1 billion debt. The idea is to capitalize on lower market rates and secure millions in debt service savings.
“The market continues to offer extremely attractive interest rates, and after careful research, we are convinced that we have a great opportunity now to refund our bonds and generate savings that could go to rescuing the pension system and completing a lot of other problems in the Virgin Islands that have been plaguing us for years,” Bryan said.
The governor’s previous attempt to enter the bond market in September was suspended due to an inability to close a transaction before the authorization’s sunset date on Sept. 29 as required by law. “We simply ran out of time,” Bryan said. Now, Bryan hopes the Legislature will change the dates to allow his financial team to close a transaction by the end of the year.
Specifically, the new bill, as before, seeks to create a separate financial entity, or a Special Purpose Vehicle, that will purchase the rights and take full control of the rum cover-over monies that the territory collects from the U.S. Treasury.
Currently, these monies go toward debt service for matching fund bonds issued by the V.I. Public Finance Authority. After that debt service is paid, any remaining money goes toward the rum companies and the V.I. government.
Under the proposed bill, the SPV, untarnished by the V.I. government’s poor financial standing, would be able to issue new matching fund bonds at lower interest rates — which in turn, would lower overall debt service requirements and result in more money remaining after the debt service is paid.