Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has called the Legislature to convene a special session on Dec. 29 to once again consider a debt refinancing proposal.
This time, however, the bill seeks to address one of its major criticisms — namely, that millions of dollars in upfront savings would turn to millions of dollars in “dissavings” in later years. Bryan said this structure would be ditched and allow for savings to be more evenly spaced for the entire 20-year transaction.
“We understand the Legislature doesn’t want to take the risk,” Bryan said Monday during his weekly Government House press briefing. “However, the opportunity to refinance those bonds and reduce our long-term debt is still too unique of an opportunity to overlook.”
Like his previous attempts, Bryan’s new bill would establish a separate governmental entity, or Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to take control of the rum cover-over monies that the territory collects from the U.S. Treasury.
Currently, these monies go toward debt service for matching fund revenue bonds issued by the V.I. Public Finance Authority. When that debt service is paid with interest, the residuals go toward the rum companies and the V.I. government.
Under the proposed bill, the new entity, untarnished by the V.I. government’s poor financial standing and now with a steady flow of money, would be able to issue new matching fund bonds at lower interest rates. Higher residuals would then go to the V.I. government.
For Bryan, the savings were always meant to produce a large and immediate cash infusion into the Government Employees’ Retirement System. The original proposal claimed to provide $255 million in the first three years.
However, lawmakers were skeptical of the projections and disturbed by what they claimed was a front-loading of savings and a passing of the financial burden to future generations — roughly $340 million in “dissavings” from 2031 to 2039.
On Monday, Bryan said the new bill would do away with the lump sum for GERS; rather, a savings of $280-$300 million would be collected over the 20-year amortization period.
“Essentially, in the first 10 years, we save $15-20 million each year, and then in the last 10 years about $5-8 million each year,” Bryan said. “What we do with the $15-20 million savings a year is up to the Legislature.”
The governor added that his revised proposal will have a reasonable and competitive cap on the interest rate.
“It is a matter of good fiscal prudence to pursue lower interest rates and reductions in debt service obligations,” he said. “It would be fiscally irresponsible to ignore this opportunity that will not be with us indefinitely.”
The Legislature had approved Bryan’s first debt refinancing bill in September, however that transaction was pulled after litigation from retirees pushed it beyond its closing deadline of Sept. 30. Earlier this month, lawmakers voted against Bryan’s second attempt.