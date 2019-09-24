Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel today, even as Tropical Storm Karen was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday evening.
No curfew has been imposed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with some rain showers. High 86F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low around 80F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 24, 2019 @ 9:43 am
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel today, even as Tropical Storm Karen was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday evening.
No curfew has been imposed.
— Contact A.J. Rao at 340-714-9104 or email ajrao@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented