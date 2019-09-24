photo

V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen provided details on Tropical Depression Karen’s potential impact to the territory at a press briefing Monday at Government House.

 Daily News photo by BRANDY BROOKES

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel today, even as Tropical Storm Karen was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday evening.

No curfew has been imposed.

— Contact A.J. Rao at 340-714-9104 or email ajrao@dailynews.vi.