Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Tuesday announced an easing of restrictions on establishments and mass gatherings as the territory’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
Effective immediately, churches and houses of worship are allowed to accommodate up to 100 people or 50% of their maximum seating capacity, whichever is less, according to Bryan.
That means if a church has a seating capacity of 800, it can only accommodate up to 100 people. Or, if a church has a seating capacity of 150, it can only accommodate 75 people, since the 50% limit would be less.
Effective Nov. 9, bars will be allowed to reopen, but only for sit-down service. Bar-side service, or congregating near the bar or outside the establishment will continue to be prohibited. Patrons seated in designated areas may order food, alcohol or both, and those sitting must be adequately spaced. Bars with no table service will remain closed.
Also effective Nov. 9, the mass gathering limit will increase to no more than 100 people for indoor and outdoor activities or 50% of the capacity, whichever is less. Bryan added that live bands and DJs will be allowed in licensed establishments, but not after midnight. The 11 p.m. drinking curfew will remain in effect.
“We just want to make sure that we keep everybody safe as we move along this continuum toward normalcy,” Bryan said. “We’re slowly getting there but we can’t get there without your cooperation.”
In addition to mass gatherings, Bryan said restaurants, effective immediately, are no longer required to use disposable dishware, insisting most restaurants now have high-powered dishwashing equipment to keep dishes sanitized. “These rules are subject to change at any given time,” Bryan said. “We can tighten it or loosen it as we see fit.”
Currently, the territory is tracking 16 active cases of COVID-19, a drop of roughly 30 cases since the beginning of the month and a decline of about 200 cases since a peak in August.
The number of new positive cases has also remained relatively steady in the last two weeks, now at 1,325 cases.
Despite the heartening trend, Bryan advised the community to remain vigilant and continue abiding by safety guidelines as outlined by the V.I. Health Department, including social distancing and face coverings.
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing a severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.