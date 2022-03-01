ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said at Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing that all government employees are to return to in-person work today while announcing he is relaxing certain pandemic-related mandates for the Virgin Islands.
Bryan also ordered the return to full in-person learning at schools. He noted that while certain mask-wearing requirements and the Travel Portal remain in effect for the Virgin Islands, effective Monday, masks will no longer be required in “open-air spaces in establishments” and travelers with valid vaccination records can bypass the testing mandate beginning March 5.
Masks, however, are still required in these instances:
• All passengers and drivers of mass or public transportation including Vitran buses, taxis, and other vehicles-for-hire like “gypsi cabs” must wear a mask or facial covering
• Masks are required in outdoor areas of all of the territory’s airports and seaports
• Masks are required in outdoor areas of all schools
The announcement comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the entire “framework” of mandate recommendations has shifted.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing Friday afternoon that it was updating its framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities nationwide, assigning independent “community levels” to each county.
Each community is continually assessed to determine whether the county is at a low, medium, or high risk of severe disease, she said. The CDC will use that determination to recommend mandate measures, including the wearing of masks, which it says is no longer a recommendation unless individuals are at high risk.
“This updated approach focuses on directing our prevention efforts toward protecting people at risk of severe illness and preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overrun,” while still allowing the flexibility to relax recommendations if a county is at low risk,” Walensky said.
The metrics put together by the CDC, however, currently excludes the Virgin Islands and in Monday’s press briefing Bryan said the agency is not always correct.
“The CDC has been wrong before. Right before delta [variant] they pulled back all of the restrictions and a lot of the states did too and they paid the price heavily,” Bryan said. “We have a lot of people in our community that are immunocompromised and we don’t have the resources of the other [counties and states.]”
Although left without access to the tool and metrics performed by the CDC, Bryan has relaxed some pandemic mandates as the V.I. drops below 100 active cases, to 95.
“Today we are about to take one giant step forward,” Bryan said. “This pandemic is not over. COVID-19 is still a threat, especially to our elderly, our immune compromised, and those who are just vulnerable to the disease genetically. However, we now have the information and resources to mitigate the severity of this virus and its threat to our public health.”
The new mandates pave the way for children to return to full in-person learning on March 14.
“We have come a long way in the last few years and today because of our collective efforts we are here and now taking this step towards normal,” Bryan said.
Though mandates are easing, Bryan said “we are going to ride it out for another week or two” before potentially lifting the indoor mask mandate.
Bryan also announced the following new COVID protocols, in effect as of Monday:
Events
• Residents no longer need approval from the Department of Health, but authorization is required for events where over 1,000 people will gather.
Bars, restaurants and nightclubs
• Masks or facial covering are not required when seated at a bar or restaurant.
• Masks or facial covering are not required outdoors or at outdoor establishments.
• Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask or facial covering in the kitchen of a restaurant.
Government House also noted that golf courses, tennis courts, gyms, wellness centers, barbershops, hair and nail salons may operate according to their business license while adhering to additional sanitation requirements for equipment.
It also noted:
• At all-vaccinated events held by the Health Department, individuals are not required to wear a mask or facial covering.
• Visitation to nursing homes is permitted if individuals provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of the visit.
• There is no longer a freeze on the raising of rent, nor a moratorium on evictions except for those under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.