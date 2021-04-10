Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday sent legislation to the V.I. Legislature proposing the use of $20 million to pave, resurface and install proper drainage to dozens of roads territory-wide, Government House announced in a statement that evening.
Bryan’s proposal provides $9.6 million to address 13 road projects on St. Croix, and $8.35 million to address 14 road projects in the St. Thomas-St. John District, the release stated.
“With the dozens of road and other capital projects already underway, the Department of Public Works is maintaining the momentum by looking ahead to the next batch of road projects to get shovel-ready,” Bryan said.
Among the numerous road projects on the department’s prioritized list are re-milling and paving Queen Mary Highway and drainage and repaving on roads in Strawberry Hill, Upper Love, Union and Mount Washington, Whim, Estate St. John, Estate Richmond, Mount Pleasant and Calquohoun on St. Croix, the release stated.
On St. Thomas, the priorities include drainage improvement and repaving in estates Misgunst and Lerkenlund, Estate Hope, Estate Pearl, Frenchman’s Bay, Estate St. Peter, Lilliendal and Marienhoj, Estate Mandahl and Smith Bay, as well as portions of Lionel Berry Scenic Drive.
On St. John, the priorities are drainage improvement and repaving to portions of Route 10 (Centerline Road) in Cruz Bay, and portions of Route 10 in Estate Carolina (East End Road) and portions of Route 107 in Coral Bay.
Bryan also is requesting an appropriation of $19.6 million of excess funds in the Debt Service Reserve Fund to be used for a list of urgently needed capital road projects, and he is asking the Senate to determine and earmark funds for the specific projects that have been prioritized by Public Works.
The list of projects also contains a proposal for replacing the boat ramp and parking lot at Hull Bay, St. Thomas, and a request from the V.I. Port Authority to complete work along Veterans Drive on St. Thomas.