Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has sent a letter to the 34th Legislature requesting an extension to the territory’s public health State of Emergency, which is set to expire Saturday.
Unlike previous requests, which called for a 60-day extension, Bryan asked for a 30-day extension through March 8 in his letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. said there was no particular reason for the shorter extension request.
As per statute, the governor is required to get Senate approval to extend a state of emergency.
The Legislature has five days to act on the request or the extension is automatically ratified if no legislative action is taken.
The territory has been in both a national state of emergency and territorial state of emergency since March 13. The extension will allow the V.I. government to maintain its emergency authority in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as maintain access to federal benefits and assistance.