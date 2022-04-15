ST. CROIX — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a statement Wednesday appealing to the Biden administration to prioritize the reopening of St. Croix’s oil refinery which is capable of processing more than 200,000 barrels of petroleum a day and can help alleviate the nation’s soaring fuel prices.
“The United States faces unprecedented challenges on the energy front. Supply chain issues associated with the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and general inflationary pressures in the economy have all contributed to roil turmoil in energy supplies and markets. As a result, gas prices have hit record highs in the United States,” Bryan said in a widely released statement.
It was unclear, however, whether Bryan actually spoke to White House officials or had written to Biden prior to the statement’s release.
The governor’s spokesperson, Richard Motta, did not respond to a request by The Daily News for clarification.
At the start of the month, Biden announced a historic release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of 1 million barrels a day for six months and was able to partner with the International Energy Agency announcing what the Biden administration described as “a historic collective release” of an additional 60 million barrels. Collectively and collaboratively with other countries, a combined global amount of 240 million barrels will be released.
“It is both the largest release from the United States and the largest release from other IEA countries in history, and will support American consumers and the global economy,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in statement issued last week.
Bryan, in his statement noted although the Biden administration “is doing what it can to try to moderate gas prices” there are additional things that can be done to increase supply and lower fuel prices such as reopening the St. Croix refinery, recently purchased by West Indies Petroleum, based out of Jamaica. The latter purchased the former Limetree Bay Refinery in a bankruptcy sale following a forced closure over EPA violations.
“I urge the Biden Administration to prioritize this effort and to take every step possible to reopen the St. Croix refinery as soon as possible. The United States Virgin Islands can be an important part of the solution to high gasoline prices. This is an economic issue and a strategic national security issue,” Bryan said.
Included in Bryan’s statement were several reasons he cited to open the refinery:
• The refinery is in a convenient strategic location that would make delivery to the East Coast of the United States simple and fast.
• The refinery has new owners that are anxious to make the necessary investments and efforts to restart it. He added the owners are working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the refinery can operate without posing a threat to public health and safety.
• The refinery is a key element to the economic sustainability of the territory and that element should be part of environmental justice considerations for the residents in the territory.
• The St. Croix refinery can produce nearly 4 million gallons of gasoline every day, as well as much-needed needed jobs and economic development in the Virgin Islands.
While a direct statement from the White House regarding Bryan’s plea for assistance has not been issued, the potential for the Biden administration to assist the territory’s efforts in reopening the refinery is there.
In Psaki’s statement last week she said: “Since Putin accelerated his military build-up around Ukraine this past winter, gas prices have increased by nearly a dollar per gallon because less oil is getting to market, and the reduction in supply is raising prices at the pump for Americans.”
“We will continue to take every action we can to increase supply in the immediate term so families can pay for gas while at the same time working with the international community to achieve energy independence that reduces demand for oil and bolsters our clean energy economy,” Psaki said.
The term used by Psaki “to take every action” may just include stepping in to assist with the St. Croix refinery by offering solutions that quell concerns raised by the EPA.
“The U.S. EPA must work to ensure that the refinery does not endanger public health, but it should not put unnecessary roadblocks in the way of restarting this important asset,” Bryan said. “We want to work with EPA to ensure that the refinery restarts safely and promptly, and we need the administration’s help to do that.”
Perhaps the largest consumer of fuel in the territory is the Water and Power Authority with 76% of the entity’s budget eaten up in fuel costs, triggering the 1989 LEAC, which allowed the authority to recover fuel costs by placing the burden on the customer.
Though Government House did not respond to requests for comment by press time, the governor himself brought up the topic during a Monday press briefing — a day before leaving island for “meetings” and to spend time with family over the Easter holiday.
“We’re handling the fuel costs that are created by WAPA. We have been subsidizing WAPA now for the last couple weeks in order to make sure we keep residents fuel costs low and we don’t have to have a rate increase by the PSC or anyone else,” Bryan said. “You know gas prices have increased at least by 50 percent since the war in Ukraine, but your light bill is still the same. That’s not magic, that’s hard work.”