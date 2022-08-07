VI Primaries Online

Campaign workers from the U.S. Virgin Islands' gubernatorial and legislative races campaign at the entrance to the Tutu Park Mall on St. Thomas during Saturday's primary elections.

 Daily News photo by BILL KISER

Incumbent Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach coasted to victory during Saturday’s primary election against their rival Democrats, the gubernatorial team of Kent Bernier Sr. and former Sen. Oakland Benta.

The Bryan-Roach team claimed a commanding victory with 4,015 votes to Bernier and Benta’s 2,146. There were also 40 write-in votes for a total of 6,201 votes cast for governor according to the unofficial results posted on the Election System website just minutes before midnight Saturday.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.