Incumbent Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach coasted to victory during Saturday’s primary election against their rival Democrats, the gubernatorial team of Kent Bernier Sr. and former Sen. Oakland Benta.
The Bryan-Roach team claimed a commanding victory with 4,015 votes to Bernier and Benta’s 2,146. There were also 40 write-in votes for a total of 6,201 votes cast for governor according to the unofficial results posted on the Election System website just minutes before midnight Saturday.
The incumbents will now face three other gubernatorial teams on Election Day — Sen. Kurt Vialet and running mate, Sen. Janelle Sarauw, Ind.; Ronald Pickard and running mate Elroy Turnbull, Ind.; and Stephen “Smokey” Frett, and running mate Gregory “Brother R” Miller Jr., ICM.
Vialet, a Democrat and a top vote getter in past St. Croix district Senate races, is running as an Independent.
There are 34,697 registered Democrat voters in the territory, and early voting and in-person ballots in Saturday’s primary resulted in a turnout of 19.24%.
Official results will not be certified for 10 days to allow for counting of absentee and walk-in ballots, which begins Monday at 2 p.m. at the St. Croix election office in Sunny Isle, and the St. Thomas election office in Lockhart Garden.
Newly sworn-in At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. of St. John was overwhelmingly re-elected to a full Senate term in the 35th Legislature, after the 34th Legislature ousted Steven Payne Sr. over a sexual harassment complaint from a Senate employee.
Bolques received 3,546 votes to Payne’s 1,010. There were 40 write-in ballots for a total of 4,956 votes cast.
Bolques will now go on to face Independent candidate Sherry-Ann Francis in the general election on Nov. 8.
In the Senate district races, seven senators in the St. Thomas District and seven in the St. Croix District will go up against numerous independent and ICM candidates in the general election.
On St. Croix, the top vote-getter was incumbent Sen. Kenneth Gittens with 1,693, followed closely by Novelle E. Francis Jr. with 1,660. Newcomer Marise James received 1,613 votes, followed by former Sen. Diane T. Capehart with 1,433, Nemmy Williams Jackson received 1,251, incumbent Sen. Javan James received 1,203 votes, and incumbent Sen. Genevieve Whitaker received 1,185 votes to round out the top seven vote-getters.
Hubert Frederick came in eighth with 1,179 votes, followed by Troy C. Williams with 722. There were 33 write-in votes for a total of 11,972 votes cast.
The general election will include independent incumbent Sens. Franklin Johnson and Samuel Carrion, and other independent candidates Shalima A. Edwards, Patricia M. James, Julian S. Veira, Devin F. Carrington, James P.G. Wakefield, Michael J. Springer, and Norman H. Jn Baptiste. Tyrone Molyneaux is the ICM party’s only Senate candidate on St. Croix.
On St. Thomas, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory received the most support with 2,055 votes, followed by incumbents Milton E. Potter with 2,004, Carla Joseph with 1,526, and Marvin A. Blyden with 1,502.
Joel S. Browne Connors received 1,040 votes, Ray Fonseca received 1,028, and Lawrence Boschulte came in seventh place with 1,006.
Shenelle Fina Francis received 939 votes, KeShawn J. Louis got 560, and Teofilo Ciprian received 345. There were also 82 write-ins for a total of 12,087 votes cast for the St. Thomas Senate race.
The winners of the Democrats’ primary will face several other St. Thomas Senate candidates in the general election, including Margaret Price, ICM, Dawn Lisa Henry, Ind., and independent incumbent Sens. Dwayne M. DeGraff and Alma Francis Heyliger.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett is running for reelection unopposed.
A full election report with the results of other primary races, including the Board of Elections, Board of Education, and Democratic Party, will be in Monday’s edition of The Daily News.