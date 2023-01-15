The campaign of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach has been fined $2,000 for hosting an illegal event with the Prime Minister of Dominica in September, according to V.I. Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes.
“This is the first time this has been done under my watch, there is a reason why this hasn’t happened before, because it is ‘illegal.’ I hope this deters other candidates from committing this same error in the future,” Fawkes said in an email Sunday in response to questions by The Daily News.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to a request for comment from Bryan as of press time this morning.
The Sept. 27 online event was billed as an “international virtual fundraiser” and campaign rally with “our special guest,” Roosevelt Skerrit, the prime minister of Dominica, according to a poster for the event.
Fawkes, when contacted Sunday, said she received a complaint about the event and investigated.
Fawkes said she spoke with the four St. Thomas Democratic Clubs and the campaign managers about the complaint. She also researched both federal laws and Title 18 of the V.I. Code, which governs the territory’s election law, and found that the event with Skerrit “was illegal.”
“No Foreign Official can endorse, fundraise nor support any U.S. Candidate for elections, this includes the Virgin Islands of the United States,” Fawkes explained.
The poster explicitly advertised the event as an “international virtual fundraiser.”
Fawkes said she advised all four clubs and the St. Thomas campaign manager of the campaign disclosure rules and regulations.
Fawkes said that the penalty range is $0 to $5,000, and the campaign was assessed a fine of $2,000 for the violation.
“The penalty was paid, and the fund was deposited in the GVI account,” according to Fawkes.
The complaint was closed Thursday.
Fawkes said the Elections System has been trying to make candidates and their supporters aware of election laws, but it has been a challenge getting political clubs to attend campaign disclosure trainings.
“It was also pointed out — many political clubs are popping up without filing with the Lieutenant Governor’s office. They were also informed, if they provide any funds to a Candidate, they must file a Campaign Disclosure Report with the Elections System of the Virgin Islands,” Fawkes wrote.
The Elections System emphasized that “If the campaign bank account has been closed, bank statement reflecting that fact must be submitted. If under $500 remains in the account during this reporting period, a letter in lieu of the report stating such will be sufficient.”
In addition, “contributions received, or expenditures made in amounts greater than $500; if amounts received or expended in the six-month period, not sufficient to be reported in the period, shall be cumulative and reported in the next regular reporting period in which the receipts or expenditures, including the cumulative receipts and expenditures, are $500 or more.”
“Failure to submit the campaign disclosure report by the deadline will result in candidates and political committees incurring fees. Candidates’ delinquent in submitting their report(s) timely are subject to having their names published in the local newspapers as elected officials,” according to a news release.
For any question or concern, please contact the Elections offices at 340-773-1021 (St. Croix Elections Office) or 340-774-3107 (St. Thomas Elections Office).
