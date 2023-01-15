The campaign of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach has been fined $2,000 for hosting an illegal event with the Prime Minister of Dominica in September, according to V.I. Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes.

“This is the first time this has been done under my watch, there is a reason why this hasn’t happened before, because it is ‘illegal.’ I hope this deters other candidates from committing this same error in the future,” Fawkes said in an email Sunday in response to questions by The Daily News.

