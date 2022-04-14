Government House announced that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. left the territory on Tuesday for a series of meetings and some “personal time with his family for the Easter holidays.”
He is scheduled to return Tuesday, April 19. Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is also out of the territory “for a family event centered around the Holy Week and Easter holiday” and will return on Wednesday, April 20, the release noted. In their absence, Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce will be acting governor and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory will be acting lieutenant governor.
The Easter holiday, which stretches from today — Holy Thursday — to Easter Monday means that government offices, schools and banks will be closed. Various businesses will also operate on a limited basis. A full listing of what’s closed and what’s open during the holiday period is as follows:
• VITRAN will operate as normal today but will not be providing fixed route service on Friday in observance of Good Friday, or on Monday in observance of Easter Monday.
• Liquor sales — All public establishments open on Good Friday must withhold serving distilled liquor like brandy, whiskey, rum, gin, and vodka between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or face a fine of up to $200, being imprisoned for a year, or both.
• Viya, and all Oriental Bank branches will be closed in observance of Good Friday.
• The V.I. Waste Management Authority administration offices will be closed today through Monday. The Peter’s Rest community center on St. Croix is closed on Good Friday, and the Anguilla Landfill is closed on Easter Sunday. Service hours have been adjusted during the long weekend and due to the Good Friday observance, residents in estates Hermon Hill, Catherine’s Rest, Peter’s Rest, Cane Garden, Rosegate, Humbug, Veteran’s Land and Tamarind are advised that the regular Friday pickup will be changed to today.
• Post offices — The U.S. Postal Service, which operates under nationally recognized holidays, will be open during its typical service hours.
• The Daily News business office will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday, but the newspaper will publish as usual. Normal business hours will resume Monday.
• The Police Department’s Records Bureau’s will be closed territorywide.
— Contact Bethaney Lee at 340-714-9104 or email blee@dailynews.vi.