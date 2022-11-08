A majority of Virgin Islanders voted Tuesday to re-elect Democrats Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach to another four-year term.
“It was a tremendous win, I really want to thank my supporters for all the stuff that they have done over the whole campaign time, just tremendous support,” Bryan said at his campaign headquarters in Rothschild Market Square on St. Thomas, as supporters cheered around him and congratulated him on the victory.
“The ingenuity and creativity of the campaign was excellent,” Bryan said. “It was amazing the way that people came together to support the Bryan-Roach team. That same kind of momentum and energy is going to power us through to fix education, and health care, and WAPA in the next four years. Look out for us, we’re going to be phenomenal.”
The incumbents’ biggest challengers, Sens. Kurt Vialet and Janelle Sarauw, Ind., did not garner enough votes to force a runoff election, with 7,926 votes to Bryan and Roach’s 11,544. The Vialet-Sarauw team’s vote total represented 38.35% of the 21,522 ballots cast, and Bryan and Roach’s total was 55.85% of the vote.
Vialet addressed his supporters on St. Croix after the final votes came in, and Sarauw told The Daily News that they will accept the voters’ decision.
“I want to thank the people of the territory for their vote of confidence,” Sarauw said. “It’s been a beautiful six years in the Senate. I look forward to what is to come, and I am eternally grateful.”
In terms of the result, Sarauw said it’s always extremely difficult for candidates to challenge a sitting governor, and “I think it was the power of the incumbency.”
Two other gubernatorial teams were on the ballot Tuesday — Stephen “Smokey” Frett, and running mate Gregory “Brother R” Miller Jr., ICM, who received 3.41% of the votes, and Ronald Pickard and running mate Elroy Turnbull, Ind., who received 1.15% of the votes.
The remaining 1.24% of ballots went to write-in candidates, including Kent Bernier Sr. and former Sen. Oakland Benta, who lost to Bryan and Roach in the Democratic primary election.
The overall voter turnout was 53.93%, according to the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
Carol Burke, acting State Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands, said Tuesday’s election, “is a defining moment in the political history of these Virgin Islands.”
She also addressed the win in terms of what many saw as a questionable position taken by Vialet — a longtime Democrat who decided to run against a fellow Democrat as an Independent for Government House.
“It is also a testament that the ideals and philosophies of political parties are indeed relevant and very much alive in Virgin Islands politics,” Burke said in a released statement. “You can’t be fish and fowl. You’re with our Party today, and leave conveniently tomorrow undermining all of our support to run against our incumbent Democratic Governor. In the end, it is the people who are the wiser, and indeed the voters. Victory belongs to the people!”
Reporting contributed by Daily News staff writer Iyanla Irby.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.