A majority of Virgin Islanders voted Tuesday to re-elect Democrats Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach to another four-year term.

“It was a tremendous win, I really want to thank my supporters for all the stuff that they have done over the whole campaign time, just tremendous support,” Bryan said at his campaign headquarters in Rothschild Market Square on St. Thomas, as supporters cheered around him and congratulated him on the victory.

