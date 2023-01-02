ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands celebrated the first working day of 2023 with a public swearing-in ceremony for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
Monday’s event at Emancipation Garden marked the first of a three-day celebration kicking off the start of a second term of the Bryan-Roach administration.
Both Bryan and Roach set the tone for the next four years of their administration in lengthy addresses.
Both thanked voters and their supporters for delivering a victory in the November general election. They spoke of the challenges that faced the territory during their first term and offered possibilities for the term to come.
But Bryan was careful to balance optimism with realism.
“My fellow Virgin Islanders, we must be Mandela brave, Queen Mary brave, David Hamilton Jackson brave, Rothschild Francis brave, Julius E. Sprauve brave, because for the next decade we must make each decision within ourselves — each of us in that decision — to lead, follow or … clear the road.”
Leaders of the judiciary and legislative branches, as well as BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley joined in the formalities making up the Jan. 2 inauguration. Chief Supreme Court Justice Rhys Hodge directed Roach, then Bryan, to recite the oath of office. First lady Yolanda Bryan held the Bible where the governor rested one hand, with the other one raised.
Roach’s mother, Iona, performed the same task for her son.
Outgoing Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory adorned Bryan with the symbol of the office of governor at the front of the stage extension in view of the public, broadcasters and the video cameras. The symbol of office is a ribbon displaying eight embossed gold coin-shaped shields that was first presented in 1971.
The lieutenant governor used his speech to set the tone for the chief executive. Roach recalled the administration’s efforts to save lives when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He spoke about the push to rescue the Government Employees Retirement System, and the administration’s actions to manage the tax system. “All of these fixes have placed our economy on solid footing, and have brought needed revenue to our individual lives,” Roach said.
But both leaders stressed that much remained to be done.
The 90-minute ceremony ended at noon, and the top officials and their security teams left the bandstand to lead a brief parade through downtown Charlotte Amalie.
Inauguration events now travel to St. John and St. Croix, with the Inaugural Ball scheduled for Wednesday on the Big Island. Today, Bryan and Roach will greet the public at a post inaugural appearance in Cruz Bay at noon. A reception will follow at Meada’s Garden at 2 p.m.
Buddhoe Park is the setting for Wednesday’s event on St. Croix. The governor and lieutenant governor will make their appearance at noon after reviewing a military parade through Frederiksted, starting at 11 a.m.
A reception is set to follow at Arthur Abel Park at 2 p.m. Festivities conclude with the inaugural ball at the Polo Grounds, Estate Cane Garden at 8 p.m.