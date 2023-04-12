It remains unclear whether the V.I. Water and Power Authority will be able to avert the latest threat of rolling blackouts, after senators declined to agree to a last-minute request by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to approve a $150 million line of credit.
WAPA Executive Director and CEO Andy Smith and WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen did not respond to questions from The Daily News Wednesday, and have not said when blackouts might begin if fuel supplier VITOL doesn’t receive a $45 million payment by Friday.
The cash is necessary to close a $145 million buyout deal with fuel supplier VITOL, which has been demanding the government pay its debt to the company, and previously temporarily cut off fuel deliveries in December.
Attorney Kye Walker, general counsel to the V.I. Public Finance Authority, told senators at an April 5 Special Session that Friday is the “drop dead” deadline for the first $45 million payment. The government also plans to use the line of credit to fund disaster recovery projects, and anticipates receiving federal reimbursement for those projects and the WAPA buyout.
But senators declined to approve legislation that would allow the government to access the line of credit, saying they hadn’t been given an opportunity to review it. Senators are set to meet again Friday for a Legislative Session, the same day as the deadline for the first payment to VITOL.
Ahead of Friday’s session, Bryan had a lot to say during the Government House press briefing this week, even calling out fellow Democrat and Sen. Kenneth Gittens.
On Tuesday, during a Government House press briefing after whirlwind trips to New York, Taiwan and Miami, Bryan said the lack of available cash could cause rolling blackouts if the deal with VITOL falls apart.
WAPA is already receiving about $5 million a month in taxpayer-funded government subsidies, but Bryan said they need more.
“Only one thing is going to fix WAPA, money. And we have come to this point here where we’re just asking them to give us a line of credit to do this one thing,” Bryan said Tuesday.
He added: “The deal definitely is imperiled, and I hear a lot of talk about VITOL, and beating up on VITOL.”
During the April 5 session, Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger cited VITOL’s history of bribery schemes, which resulted in a $135 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in 2020, and questioned whether the contract had been thoroughly investigated.
The governor, in response Tuesday, said “Let the record reflect, I don’t know what happened between the time we made the deal” when they reached the buyout agreement, but they had “auditors, the IG,” look at it and they said that “yes, it could have been managed better, but no criminal intent.”
The V.I. Inspector General’s Office investigated the underlying agreement, which was negotiated under the leadership of former WAPA CEO Hugo Hodge Jr., who served for eight years before the governing board voted in January 2016 not to renew his contract.
Under Hodge’s leadership, WAPA signed an agreement in 2014, for VITOL to build storage terminal facilities at the St. Thomas and St. Croix power plants and to convert eight turbines to burn liquefied petroleum gas — better known as propane. Vitol financed the project, and ownership of the facility was to transfer to WAPA after Vitol recouped their investment.
But since that time, the project’s costs ballooned to around $300 million, and the government repeatedly failed to make timely payments.
The 2021 report found that WAPA’s board and management chose to cut corners in an attempt to speed the process along, in an effort to reduce energy prices through a switch from fuel oil to cheaper liquid propane gas.
WAPA originally hoped to complete the fuel conversion project by 2015, at a cost of around $87 million, and officials said the switch to LPG was supposed to provide savings of 30% or $90 million annually.
The cost of LPG fuel subsequently skyrocketed, plunging WAPA into further financial ruin at a time when customers are already paying about 42 cents a kilowatt hour for inconsistent, unreliable service.
Bryan said Tuesday that, “when we made that deal, we were in a bad space,” and the lack of cash to make payments caused the overall bill to VITOL to spiral out of control.
“So, yeah, it’s good to be diligent in terms of VITOL, but the reality is VITOL has been a good partner to the Virgin Islands in terms of keeping the propane flowing when we owed them money,” Bryan said.
The governor also called out Senate Majority Leader Gittens, who has frequently criticized him for vetoing legislative measures relating to WAPA, which senators say are intended to bring reform to the troubled utility.
Bryan, who during his fifth State of the Territory Address pledged to fix WAPA while touting $12 billion in recovery funding, ad-libbing to his prepared speech that “It seems like every time I come up here it goes up a billion” said in a rant on Tuesday senators can offer their own solutions, and “money talk and BS walk, so if you have a solution to fix WAPA that don’t include money, I’m your guy, because I don’t want to spend any money either, I would much rather be paving the roads of the Virgin Islands or doing something else.”
Gittens could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In terms of the Legislature’s decision not to approve the line of credit, “we’re not sure what impact this has on the deal, and it may make the whole thing fall apart, hopefully not,” Bryan added. “If the Legislature chooses not to cooperate with us, we don’t have much choices and I don’t hear any begin offered, solutions by the Legislature. And I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news but we’ve got to figure this out fast, otherwise WAPA is going to run out of money.”
Bryan said they’re looking at various solutions to make the payment without the line of credit, “but the reality is we cannot pay anybody without a budget appropriation. So, if there’s no appropriation to pay it, technically we can’t pay it. Now, there’s some ways around that, maybe. But technically, I want to do the right thing. The Legislature has to approve us spending any money out of the General Fund.”
Francis-Heyliger addressed Bryan’s statements during a senate committee hearing Wednesday.
“I would like to put a message out to the public that as a senator, I’m not really appreciative of the narrative that’s being put out there by the executive branch, that this legislature is not doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Francis-Heyliger said.
She said the executive branch and WAPA failed to mention that “this deal with VITOL was not told to the bulk of the people in this institution until April the 4th. Which was the day before we were supposed to make a decision.”
Francis-Heyliger said senators need time to review legislation, and “I’m asking this administration to stop this media blast that they’re attempting to do, to create another narrative, and speak to the facts, that they did not notify this body as an institution in a timely manner, of this deal that they made with VITOL. And now all of a sudden, it is the responsibility of the legislature to clean it up.”
She added that “WAPA has no legal authority to obligate any funds that they do not have in their possession. So, by breaking this law and asking us to fix it at the last minute, I think that’s an injustice to us.”