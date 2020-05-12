The first round of COVID-19 stimulus checks will hit mailboxes this week, according to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who on Monday said he anticipates roughly $8-10 million in relief payments being mailed out per week.
“The stimulus checks are being printed as we speak — we are on schedule,” Bryan said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix.
The update, the latest of several given by Bryan on the checks, means residents will soon get relief from the financial blow of the COVID-19 pandemic — which, over the past two months, has ground large parts of the economy to a halt and sent thousands to the unemployment line.
However, residents will not get their checks all at the same time. In fact, some may not see theirs for months.
According to Bryan, residents who have already filed their 2018 taxes will receive their checks sooner than those who haven’t. But as the territory works with late filers, Social Security recipients and an Internal Revenue Bureau likely to be swamped come July 15 — the new tax filing date — some residents may not see their checks for four months or longer.
In a statement Monday, Sen. Kenneth Gittens called this staggered schedule “outrageous.”
“How can we possibly justify not immediately providing these checks to the people?” Gittens asked. “Virgin Islanders need this money for food, housing and other basic needs. We need this money to be circulating in our local economy now!”
Gittens also expressed concern about a plan that linked check distribution with the date an individual’s tax returns were filed.
“This is ridiculous as these are not tax refunds,” Gittens said. “There is no correlation between when you filed your taxes and how soon you deserve your stimulus check. It is simply being processed by IRB as they have the necessary income information to know who qualifies for these checks. If IRB must set priorities, then they should provide the checks to those of lower income first or those working in impacted industries.”
The territory has until December to exhaust its $84.7 million, which was the amount approved by the Internal Revenue Service for the relief payments.
The checks are part of a $2 trillion federal coronavirus response bill — the CARES Act — and aim to give relief to residents who have suffered a financial blow from the pandemic’s toll on the economy.
Checks amount to $1,200 for each single adult with an annual income of less than $75,000, and $2,400 for married couples who file joint returns with a household income of less than $150,000.
The payments are phased out for single adults earning more than $99,000 and joint filers earning more than $198,000.
Households will also receive $500 for each child under 17.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach advised check recipients to use a banking app or an ATM, if possible, to deposit checks.
Other announcements
Bryan said the territory is expecting a shipment this week of the anti-viral medication called Remdesivir, which the National Institute of Health indicated has shown “marked progress” in improving the health outcomes for those with the COVID-19 virus.
Bryan said the shipment only provides a limited supply and will be used for “immediate needs” until more supply arrives.
The governor also announced that veterans in the territory will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the VA clinics on St. Thomas and St. Croix by appointment. Tests will be conducted two days a week for the next four weeks. Veterans can call 1-877-741-3400 for more information.
Bryan advised businesses and customers to remain vigilant of “No Mask, No Service” guidelines, as outlined in his “Safer at home” order, issued earlier this month.
Several businesses were reportedly shut down this weekend after failing to adequately safeguard their employees and customers, according to the governor.
Cases
To date, the territory has tested 1,215 individuals for the COVID-19 virus — of which, 69 tested positive; 1,110 tested negative; and 36 are pending results.
Of the 69 positive cases — 38 on St. Thomas; 29 on St. Croix; and two on St. John — 60 have recovered.
The territory has suffered five confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Both Luis Hospital on St. Croix and Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas have one COVID-19 patient each. Both are reportedly on a ventilator.
The Health Department confirmed to The Daily News that the patient at Luis Hospital is a “close relative” of the fourth and fifth COVID-19 victims, who were a husband and wife on St. Croix.
The patient on St. Thomas was suffering respiratory distress Thursday evening while on board a cargo vessel bound for Puerto Rico. After the ship was denied entry to the Commonwealth, the Bryan administration — after being notified by the Coast Guard — authorized the passenger to disembark on St. Thomas and taken to Schneider Hospital.
Who to contact
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.