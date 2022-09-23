Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said more than 12,000 Virgin Islands students are eligible for assistance under President Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan.
Applications will be available beginning next month, and students will have until 2023 to apply.
“This is very welcomed news for the former students who never had the opportunity to take advantage of the free tuition law that Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach authored in the Senate or the scholarship funds the Bryan-Roach Administration has been giving to help those aspiring to a college degree afford the high costs associated with it,” Bryan said.
Last month, Biden announced his administration’s plan to give working and middle-class Americans more “breathing room” by providing up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers. The Biden-Harris administration expects that more than 40 million borrowers are eligible for its student debt relief plan, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged.
According to Government House, based on data from the Biden administration, a total of 7,800 student loan borrowers and 4,700 Pell Grant borrowers from the Virgin Islands are eligible for relief under the plan.
The student debt relief plan will help borrowers and families continue to recover from the pandemic and prepare to resume student loan payments in January 2023, according to the news release.
Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 per year, the statement noted. The relief does not extend to individuals or households in the top 5% of incomes in the United States.
According to information onf the Federal Student Aid or website, by targeting relief to borrowers with the highest economic need, the Biden-Harris administration’s actions “are also likely to help narrow the racial wealth gap.
“Nearly 71% of black undergraduate borrowers are Pell Grant recipients, and 65% of Latino undergraduate borrowers are Pell Grant recipients, according to the website.
Under the requirements for the student debt relief, borrowers are eligible if the annual federal income was below $125,000 (individual or married, filing separately) or $250,000 (married, filing jointly or head of household) in 2021 or 2020. Borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in debt relief if they received a Pell Grant in college and meet the income threshold, and up to $10,000 in debt relief if they did not receive a Pell Grant in college and meet the income threshold.
To prepare to apply for relief, applicants should:
• Log in to their account on StudentAid.gov and ensure contact information is up to date. Updates will be forwarded via both email and text message, so borrowers should also sign up to receive text alerts. If it’s been a while since the borrower has logged in, or can’t remember an account username and password, FSA ID, will offer tips to help access the account. If there is no StudentAid.gov account, the applicant should create an account to help manage loans.
• Ensure that the loan servicer(s) has current contact information. Individuals who do not know their loan servicer(s), should be able to log in and see the information in the account dashboard.
The application for the student debt relief will be available online via the Federal Student Aid website by early October, and borrowers will have until Dec. 31, 2023, to submit their application, according to Government house.
“President Biden is to be commended for his courage and determination to ensure that our students can attain the higher education they strive for,” Bryan said. “The president’s action will help our former students burdened by the high costs of college recover more quickly so they can become the backbone of the bright future that lies ahead for the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
For more information on the student loan debt relief plan, visit StudentAid.gov/debtrelief