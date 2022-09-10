The V.I. Inspector General’s Office has been without an Inspector General for 10 months, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Friday that he’ll name someone to the position soon.

“We have explored several options and wanted to make sure we had the right person,” Bryan said in a written statement Friday, in response to questions from The Daily News.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.