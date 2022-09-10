The V.I. Inspector General’s Office has been without an Inspector General for 10 months, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Friday that he’ll name someone to the position soon.
“We have explored several options and wanted to make sure we had the right person,” Bryan said in a written statement Friday, in response to questions from The Daily News.
“We are wrapping up the background check and should put forward a candidate as early as next week,” Bryan added.
Former Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt retired in November after 32 years in the position, working under six administrations.
Deputy Inspector General Delia Thomas presented the office’s proposed budget to the Finance Committee on Aug. 9, and chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet noted that it had been nine months without an Inspector General in place.
“I find that pretty strange. I’m hoping that the executive branch will name an inspector general shortly, there are a number of qualified individuals within the office that could easily fill the position,” Vialet said.
Thomas was appointed deputy in March 2002, and worked closely with van Beverhoudt. She began as a junior auditor for the V.I. Bureau of Audit and Control in 1989.
“I’m leaving the office in good hands,” van Beverhoudt said in an interview with The Daily News shortly before his retirement in 2021.
The inspector general leads audits and investigates government agencies to make sure they are using government funds appropriately. This includes preventing fraud, waste and abuse of funds.
During his career, van Beverhoudt led a number of efforts to improve the transparency and efficiency of the V.I. government — beginning by making sure all audit reports are available to the public.
Since van Beverhoudt retired, the office issued a report in February on the audit of contract administration at the V.I. Waste Management Authority, and an April report on the audit of Luis Hospital’s contract administration, according to Thomas’s testimony to the Finance Committee.
A report on the inspection of the management of the Agriculture Revolving Fund “is in its final review and approval stage and should be released by the end of this fiscal year,” Thomas said.
“As we continue to transition, by finishing and closing out our assignments, our auditors are working on surveys of potential new assignments. When the audit surveys are completed, we will determine which new assignments to pursue based on our available resources, primarily the staff size needed for each project,” she added.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.