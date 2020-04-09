Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday assured the public that private boats offshore are being properly monitored and have — so far — not contributed to any COVID-19 infections in the territory.
“None of the positive cases in the territory have traced back to any people coming from our seaports,” Bryan said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix. “[Cases have] either been community transmission, came through our airports or otherwise came in contact with people who traveled through our airports.”
While several boats have appeared at local bays and beaches since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Bryan said his administration has assembled a “Marine Task Force” to register and track every single one of them using GPS coordinates.
The task force comprises the Coast Guard; Customs and Border Protection; the V.I. Police Department; and the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
To date, the territory has registered 90 new vessels in the St. Thomas-St. John district; and 12 new vessels in the St. Croix district — all of which are required to pay mooring fees.
Bryan said 35 vessels have already left and more are scheduled to leave next week.
“We understand the anxiety of the public but I assure you that everything that we have done in our response to this pandemic has been based on the facts and the science,” Bryan said.
The governor’s assurances came as residents and even members of the Legislature voiced concern over the enforcement and monitoring of private vessels offshore.
Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden recently questioned the governor’s decision to close all public beaches, while still opening additional areas for private boats to moor.
Bryan on Wednesday said the territory has no control over these boats or where they travel. However, he said, all boaters are subject to the territory’s state of emergency and stay-at-home order, to include a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
Cases
To date, 322 individuals in the territory have been tested for the COVID-19 virus — of which, 45 tested positive; 242 tested negative; and 35 are pending results.
Of the 45 positive cases — 29 on St. Thomas, 14 on St. Croix and two on St. John — 39 have recovered.
Luis Hospital on St. Croix has one positive case, while Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas discharged two of its three cases Wednesday.
The territory suffered its first COVID-19-related death on Saturday after an 85-year-old St. Thomas man with underlying medical conditions reportedly came into contact with a positive case from Anguilla and died in his home.
For more information on the location and demographics of cases, visit doh.vi.gov/covid19usvi.
Bryan urged residents to stay home, and businesses to prevent any gatherings of 10 people or more in their area.
The territory is under a stay-at-home order through April 30.
Bryan said the territory’s state of emergency, declared on March 13, can be enforced by any peace officer.
“A police officer can shut down your business, can force you to shut down your gas pumps or your grocery store if you are not complying with the social distancing or mass gathering guidelines,” he said.
Who to contact
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.