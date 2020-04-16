Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday said eligible residents coping with the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic are still on track to receive stimulus relief checks by May.
“We have begun the process of identifying the eligible taxpayers and their most recent mailing addresses,” Bryan said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix. “We’re in the process of arranging the specifics of the transfer from the U.S. Treasury to our treasury locally. All of this is to ensure that you get that tax stimulus check as quickly as possible.”
The checks are part of a $2 trillion federal stimulus package and amount to $1,200 for each single adult with an annual income of less than $75,000, and $2,400 for married couples who file joint returns with a household income of less than $150,000.
Bryan said as soon as the “final rules” from the U.S. Treasury are received, the checks will be mailed out to V.I. residents.
“We hope to have that done within the next two weeks,” he said.
Incomes are determined by an individual’s 2019 tax returns. For those who have not filed their 2019 taxes, 2018 tax returns will be used.
Social Security data can also be used to generate payments for recipients who have not filed tax returns in 2019 or 2018. This includes Social Security recipients who typically do not file.
The stimulus payments are phased out for single adults earning more than $99,000 and joint filers earning more than $198,000. Households will receive $500 for each child under 17.
The payments are one of several programs put out nationally to help residents struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which, since January, has disrupted lives, halted businesses and sent millions to the unemployment line.
Locally, Bryan said residents are still not eligible to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP because there has been “no decision by Congress or the president” despite President Trump approving a disaster declaration for the territory.
Bryan said residents may still be eligible for traditional SNAP in addition to unemployment insurance and can pick up forms at the Human Services Department offices on St. Thomas at the Knud Hansen Complex or on St. Croix at the Mars Hill office. Forms can also be picked up at major supermarkets or downloaded online at dhs.vi.gov.vi.
Bryan added that his administration has already begun the formation of a “Restart V.I. Task Force,” a team of individuals that will “provide guidance on the best way to rejuvenate the economy.
“This is not just for the immediate response to the pandemic, but to achieve a diversified and sustainable economic development path for the future,” he said.
Cases
There have been 417 people in the territory tested for COVID-19 — of which, 51 tested positive, 331 tested negative and two are pending results.
Of the 51 positive cases — 35 on St. Thomas, 14 on St. Croix and two on St. John — 44 have recovered.
Two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas — one in stable condition and the other on a ventilator.
No COVID-19 patients are at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
The territory suffered its first COVID-19-related death on April 4 after an 85-year-old St. Thomas man with underlying medical conditions reportedly came into contact with a positive case from Anguilla and died in his home.
Bryan said rumors of the V.I. government withholding information about a COVID-19 death are false, insisting that the person in question died in Georgia and did not contract the virus in the territory.
Who to contact
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.