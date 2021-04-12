Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. over the weekend released a statement offering support and prayers to residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a letter to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.
The governor forwarded the letter on Friday within hours after the La Soufriere volcano erupted on the island, forcing more than 16,000 residents to evacuate.
“On behalf of the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands, I want to express our concern and support to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as your islands face a tremendous challenge of seismic and volcanic fury,” Bryan wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and our more than 110,000 brothers and sisters in the region.”
A day earlier, a tearful Gonsalves, during a press briefing, thanked CARICOM neighbors as the island’s evacuation got underway. Noting that he’d spoken to the prime ministers of countries including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, Gonsalvees said that Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica will be ready to accept Vincentian citizens today.
“Some hotels and guest houses there have been closed to prepare for their arrival, while some have offered to let Vincentians stay at their private homes,” Gonsalves reported, according to published reports.
“Amazing, eh? On this dangerous road to Jericho, we have the good Samaritans ...to put people in their homes ... strangers ... brings tears to my eyes. I love this Caribbean,” Gonsalves said, before wiping away tears.
Videos circulating online showed scores of residents boarding ferries and getting into smalls boats on rough waters for evacuation. Daylight photos showed plumes of volcanic ash filling the sky while those taken at night showed orange plumes arising from the volcano.
Bryan said the Virgin Islands also will do its part.
“The United States Virgin Islands stands ready to assist the White House in its humanitarian efforts,” he said.
It was not clear whether the White House is assisting efforts and Government House spokesperson Richard Motta could not be reached Sunday for clarification.
Editor’s Note: Virgin Islands groups or individuals participating in humanitarian efforts should email notices@dailynews.com. Please note the time and location donations are being collected, and include a contact number.