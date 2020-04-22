Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. implored Congressional leaders twice this month to grant a significant cash infusion for the territory with debt and loan relief, as the fallout of the COVID-19 virus continues to plunge the economy deeper into crisis.
Bryan, who sent a letter on April 8 and again on April 14 to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others, said the territory urgently needs more help despite the “sweeping relief” of the 2020 CARES Act, the federal stimulus package that provided the territory with roughly $75 million.
“The territory has seen economic devastation before; but never like this. This pandemic is like a hurricane that does not end,” Bryan wrote.
Describing the pandemic’s impact on tourism, which generates 30% of the territory’s Gross Domestic Product and 25% of the civilian labor force, Bryan said the significant loss of revenues from cruise and airline disruptions “will reduce the government’s cash on hand to dangerously low levels” and jeopardize its ability to make payroll and perform basic governmental functions.
Worse still, the launch of the territory’s major non-tourism industry — the Limetree oil refinery on St. Croix — has been “significantly delayed” by the drastic drop in global oil prices and consumption, depriving the government of another source of revenue, according to Bryan.
Bryan said to overcome this disaster, the territory needs and requests a cash infusion through:
• Cancellation of Community Disaster Loans from hurricanes Irma and Maria ($300 million).
• An increase in CARES Act funding through a change in the set-aside for the insular areas ($206 million).
• Waiving the local cost-share for hurricanes Irma and Maria (approximately $500 million) and the current COVID-19 disaster declaration.
• Cancellation of the Unemployment Trust Fund debt (approximatelyt $60 million).
The governor also requested:
• Full reimbursement of federal tax provisions imposed on the territory by the CARES Act; Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and other federal enactments paid by local treasury through the mirrored tax code.
• Equal treatment and reimbursement to local hospitals equivalent to that provided to hospitals in the States.
• Promotion of investment in the territory as a path to economic stability and sustainability.
• Forgiveness of Small Business Administration loans from hurricanes Irma and Maria.
• Enhanced funding and resources for border patrol and protection to stop the porous entry of high-risk COVID-19 undocumented immigrants through the territory.
“We need to put more money back into the territory,” Bryan said in a statement. “We are trying all sources for possible rescue from this incredible crisis that is not our making or the result of our decision-making.”
Congress is currently considering another national stimulus bill to supplement the COVID-19 assistance provided through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
