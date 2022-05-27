Democrats have come together as a united front asking for an open investigation of Sen. Steven Payne Sr. — who is also a registered Democrat — under the series of sexual harassment allegations made against him.
Various statements were released sequentially on Thursday from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., the Democratic Party, and the New Horizon Women’s Democratic Club.
Bryan’s statement called upon Attorney General Denise George to open an investigation specifically into the allegations of sexual abuse made against Payne “by a young woman who alleged that Senator Payne sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.”
“Although the law presumes his innocence until proven otherwise, the nature of the accusation warrants immediate action,” Bryan said. “This isn’t the first time allegations of inappropriate sexual contact have been made against individuals in positions of authority. I have asked the attorney general to ensure these matters are properly investigated and trust that justice will be swift. I want to encourage anyone who has been a victim of any type of improper sexual behavior, harassment, or abuse by an authority figure to come forward.”
Piggybacking off the statement, the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands press release echoed the governor’s sentiments, stating, “While everyone is innocent until proven guilty … in light of the gravity of the charges, the senator should step down as a candidate in the interests of the party he represents and to preserve the integrity of the Legislature of the Virgin Islands. If that does not happen on his own accord, we call on the Legislature to remove him.”
The New Horizon Women’s Democratic Club followed suit and also called for Payne’s swift removal.
In New Horizon Women’s Democratic Club President Abbelle Bakr’s issued statement, she states it is a sad day in the territory as “multiple harrowing stories of sexual misconduct mount.”
“The most egregious story, being told by a young woman who speaks of her experience with Mr. Payne while she was still a minor has circulated like wildfire. Although, these are still allegations and we support and believe in due process, it is our position that Sen. Payne should step down to address these matters. The weight of these allegations on the integrity of this community, his family, and his public office is already overwhelmingly evident,” Bakr said.
Referencing the global “Me Too” movement, Bakr said women across the nation are coming forward with disturbing stories of sexual harassment and assault.
“This is not the first time that a member of the Virgin Islands Senate has come under scrutiny and investigation for improper sexual conduct. We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Sen. Payne, nor turn a blind eye,” Bakr said.
The Daily News attempted to make contact with Payne but was unsuccessful.