Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during a weekly briefing on Monday that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has asked the legislature to convene in a special session to authorize the government to request a $150 million line of credit aimed at kick-starting several federal recovery projects.
Motta said that while larger projects are moving along, some of the smaller recovery efforts are lagging due to a requirement that the territory match federal funds by 10 percent.
“With a now $12 billion recovery, that accounts for about a billion dollars in local match funds to get many of these recovery projects off the ground and to completion,” Motta said. “The governor and Delegate Plaskett continue to make headway convincing Congress and the White House that the match requirement is counterproductive to their goals in the Build Back Better Act.”
The briefing opened with an update on the state of COVID-19 in the territory from V.I. Department of Health Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis, who reported that the COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.5 percent with 20 cases in the territory. There are 13 cases on St. Croix, seven on St. Thomas and none on St. John, Ellis said.
Ellis reminded the public that the health department continues to offer vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 free-of-charge while supplies last.
“The bivalent vaccine is the best protection against COVID-19,” Ellis said, adding that anyone six months or older can be vaccinated or boosted by visiting the second floor of 35 Castle Coakley, Unit 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on St. Croix. On St. Thomas, adults can receive the vaccine by visiting the Community Health Clinic on the second floor of Schneider Hospital from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and children can receive vaccines by appointment at the Maternal Child Health Clinic. On St. John, vaccines are available at the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot from 1-4 p.m on Wednesdays. Health Department offices and clinics will be closed for Easter on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Ellis also urged anyone feeling sick to get tested.
“Anyone testing positive on confirmation at a provider or laboratory qualifies for antiviral medication that can lessen the severity of the illness, possibly shorten its duration and avert hospitalization,” Ellis said.
As part of National Public Health Week, Ellis said the department will conduct neighborhood outreach on St. Thomas at the Virgin Islands Housing Authority communities as well as a “family fun day” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Schneider Hospital parking lot. The department of health held a St. Croix outreach event on Monday at the Sunny Isle Amphitheater.
Reclaiming the podium, Motta announced that the governor was returning to the Virgin Islands after two weeks of meetings in New York and Taiwan.
Motta said Bryan met with the Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Wall Street executives, high-level Taiwanese government officials and key private sector stakeholders in pursuit of “strategic collaborative partnerships” and to attract business between the U.S. Virgin Islands and New York and Taiwan.
A highlight of the trip, Motta said, was the opening of the first Invest USVI trade and investment office in Taipei, which the Taiwanese government will support with subsidies.
Before returning to the territory, Motta said Bryan will meet with leadership from Cruzan Rum owner Beam Suntory to discuss the manufacturer’s future operations in the Virgin Islands and the territory’s lobbying efforts for a change in the rum cover-over excise tax, adding that the governor had a similar meeting with the leadership of Captain Morgan distiller Diageo last week.
Before closing, Motta shared fire safety tips ahead of Easter weekend and reminded Virgin Islanders that all bonfires require a permit from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Prevention Unit, which can be obtained by visiting vifems.org.