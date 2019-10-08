Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signs into law Monday an addendum to the 2011 Hotel Development Act, which allows hotel developers to collect an additional fee from guests to fund structural improvements and expansions. Seated next to Bryan is Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach. Standing are Economic Development Authority CEO Kamal Latham, left, Finance Commissioner Kirk Callwood, Sen. Kurt Vialet, Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte and V.I. Hotel and Tourism Association President Lisa Hamilton.
ST. THOMAS – Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law Monday a bill that allows hotel developers to charge guests an additional fee — up to 7.5% of their room rate — to go toward hurricane-related repairs and restoration.
The bill — Bill 33-0104 — creates the Economic Recovery Fee as a wholly separate fee from the Hotel Room Occupancy Tax, which currently charges guests 12.5% of the gross room rent.
