The spending priorities for the territory are now set for the coming fiscal year.
On Friday, Government House announced that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. had signed the fiscal year 2022 budget, a $924,198,794 spending package, into law the previous day.
The package differs significantly from the proposal the governor sent the Legislature in June. Primarily, as Bryan had sent senators what he called the “first ever two-year Executive Budget.” However, the change in how spending plans are made in the territory was quickly rejected by the Legislatures.
Instead, Bryan ultimately signed a much more traditional single-year budget, albeit about $38.8 million less than the $963,020,472 General Fund appropriation he had proposed. Federal funds, and other local government accounts boost the territory’s total government spending to approximately $1.5 billion, according to information from Government House. And, while the General Fund as approved is smaller than requested the government is still set to spend nearly $53 million more from the General Fund than it did last year.
The governor’s initial spending plan called for most departments to receive 20 percent bumps to budgets with Justice, Human Services, Motor Vehicles, Corrections and Agriculture getting even larger increases over 30 percent.
Bryan expressed disappointment that the Senate did not adopt his longer-range plan.
“Such a move would have facilitated the growth, sustainability and stability of the economic development the territory truly needs and which would send a strong message to investors,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
Bryan also signed on Thursday a $24 million tune-up to the current fiscal year budget, sending $10 million to the Government Employees’ Retirement System, $1.8 million to Frederiksted for pier, park and lighting improvements, $1.3 million to St. Thomas for a cemetery crypt and downtown restrooms, and more than $1 million for back pay for guardsmen who responded to hurricanes Irma and Maria.