Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. approved four bills, including legislation appropriating funds to repay retroactive wages to government employees, Government House announced in a news release Thursday.
The bills were submitted by 34th Legislature following legislative session on Aug. 30.
In a transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, Bryan said he was very pleased to sign Bill No. 34-0299 — now Act 8613 — which ratifies Hotel Development Act financing for the owners of the Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort.
“This ratification not only approves the HDA financing for this long-awaited reconstruction project but also represents the first use of the HDA statute, which was originally enacted in 2011,” Bryan wrote.
Bryan noted in the statement that one of the first projects undertaken when he took office in January 2019 was the establishment of a collaborative working group of private sector hotel owners and developers, attorneys and financial advisers, as well as government advisers and counsel along with input from members of the 33rd Legislature “to revise the statute to a workable program that could be applied so as to bring back our hotel industry after the devastating hurricanes of 2017.”
According to the statement, Bryan “heartily” approved Bill No. 34-0301 — now Act 8614 — which clarified the definition of “agricultural processing plant” in Act 8569 to once again specifically exclude rum distilleries from that definition.
“I am pleased that the Legislature saw fit to oppose and correct yet another clear instance of special interest legislation prohibited by the Revised Organic Act,” Bryan wrote.
Bryan also approved Bill No. 34-0244 — now Act 8611 — and Bill No. 34-0289 — now Act 8612. Bill No. 34-0244 amends the V.I. Code to expand and clarify the definition of naturopathic medicine and the physical modalities used in the practice of naturopathy.
Bill No. 34-0289 appropriates funds to pay outstanding liabilities of the VI. government from the General Fund in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022, including the outstanding payment for fuel purchases and the payment of retroactive wages to government employees and retirees.
• Amends Act No. 8486 relating to supplemental appropriations for operating expenses of the Virgin Islands Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation.
• Amends Acts No. 8356 and No. 8494 relating to appropriations from the Tourism Advertising Revolving Fund to the Education Department for interscholastic competition to extend the funding to travel expenses, sports equipment, uniforms, sports-related software, and other sports-related purposes.
• Appropriates $100,000 to the Division of Personnel for the operation of the Virgin Islands Public Officials Compensation Commission.
In his transmittal letter, Bryan also acknowledged passage of Resolution No. 1892 (Bill No. 34-0300) and thanked the Legislature for confirmation of the following nominations:
• Gerson Martinez to the V.I. Aquaculture and Mariculture Commission
• Dale Browne to the Virgin Islands Conservation District
• Carl Tesitor Jr. to the Virgin Islands Conservation District
• Dr. Learie Lindsay to the V.I. Board of Medical Examiners
• Dr. William Delone to the UVI Research and Technology Park Board of Directors