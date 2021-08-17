Current and former government employees who have been owed back pay dating to the financial troubles of the de Jongh administration can expect to finally receive the checks by November.
On Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law a measure passed by the 34th Legislature that allows the repayment of the 8% wages that were withheld from Government of the Virgin Islands employees in 2011.
Bryan said that once the administration closes out Fiscal Year 2021 at the end of September, the government will use about $45 million to $50 million to send checks to eligible employees.
Bryan was joined on St. Thomas for the signing by Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr.
According to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta, the checks will be going to all government employees that were impacted by the 2011 wage cuts including both employees who are currently active in government service and those who have since retired.
The payments are expected to make employees whole for the pay they did not receive and future rounds of checks should not be needed, Motta said.
“As a result of our administration’s efforts, the Government of the Virgin Islands can make good on this and other long-standing obligations and realize additional revenue without having to add fees or raise taxes,” Bryan said.