The Hamm’s Bluff area in the northwest portion of St. Croix. Legislation to establish a territorial park system in the Virgin Islands references this historically and culturally important region.

 Daily News file photo

Efforts to establish a territorial park system in the Virgin Islands and to recognize Maroon societies have come to fruition.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed legislation Tuesday that paves the way for the formation of a territorial park system and revamps a Territorial Park System Trust Fund Board, according to a Government House press release. Those steps will allow the territory to manage and acquire land and recreational areas and implement the Maroon Sanctuary Zone on the West End of St. Croix.