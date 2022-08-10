Efforts to establish a territorial park system in the Virgin Islands and to recognize Maroon societies have come to fruition.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed legislation Tuesday that paves the way for the formation of a territorial park system and revamps a Territorial Park System Trust Fund Board, according to a Government House press release. Those steps will allow the territory to manage and acquire land and recreational areas and implement the Maroon Sanctuary Zone on the West End of St. Croix.
During a signing ceremony Tuesday morning at Government House on St. Croix, Bryan named the first four members to the seven-member Park System Trust Fund Board: Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol, Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White Jr. and private-sector members Carlos Tesitor Jr. of St. Croix and Conn Davis II of St. Thomas, the release said.
“Nothing gives me more pleasure than to set up a parks system that will determine a legacy of preservation for all Virgin Islanders to see in perpetuity,” Bryan noted in the release. “There are so many pieces of land in the Virgin Islands, whether St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix or Water Island, that we want to see preserved in perpetuity. To do that, what we needed to do was create the Territorial Parks System of the Virgin Islands.”
Bryan said the territorial system will be similar to the National Park Service, which has allowed for the preservation of the Caneel Bay Trail, the Christiansted fort and other landmarks territorywide.
The legislation, sponsored by St. Croix Sen. Samuel Carrion, allows the V.I. government to acquire more than 30 properties and place them in the Territorial Parks System to be set aside for beaching, recreation, hiking trails, nature preserves and parks that will be protected from commercial development.
The properties cited by Bryan include Great Salt Pond, Cramer Park and Parcels No. 5 and 56 Salt River on St. Croix; Oppenheimer Beach and Steven Cay on St. John; and Cas Cay, Bovoni Cay, No. 1 Neltjeberg, a portion of Water Island at Sprat Bay and Nos. 6 and 7 Hassel Island on St. Thomas.
“One of those places is Maroon Ridge right here on St. Croix. Since the 1980s we have had a set-aside that was by law in order for us to create a preserve and an easement” for Virgin Islanders, Bryan said in the release. “Earlier this year we took notified the owner that we were implementing a zoning condition established in 1983 for a conservation easement of 1,000 acres for such a preserve.”
Conservationists for years have advocated for the formation of a Maroon sanctuary in the northwest portion of St. Croix where runaway African slaves created independent communities during Danish rule. The cultural, historical and ecological import of the area is such that it should be preserved and saved from wanton development, they insisted.