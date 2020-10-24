Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has extend the territory’s state of emergency through Dec. 8.
The extension will allow the V.I. government to maintain its emergency authority in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as maintain access to federal assistance, according to a Government House news release.
Bryan first issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on March 13. The order was issued in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak and serves to coordinate the territory’s response.
Bryan also signed legislation approving the V.I. government’s purchase of two parcels totaling about six acres in Estate La Grange, St. Croix, from Dr. Rafael Garcia for $282,187.
The land will be used to complete Phase II of the Frederiksted Economic Revitalization Project, which is an initiative to beautify and upgrade Frederiksted’s tourism infrastructure while maintaining the town’s charm and cultural appearance.
Included in the project is the much-anticipated Paul E. Joseph Stadium, along with a Little League facility and space for a Crucian Christmas Festival Village.
After years of delays, the stadium, which aims to revitalize economic activity in Frederiksted and make the territory a mecca for sports tourism, is slated to be finished by next summer. However, an additional $8.2 million — on top of the $20 million already obligated to the project — is needed to reach that goal.
In June, V.I. lawmakers forwarded to the governor a bill appropriating that amount.