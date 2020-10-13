Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Friday signed off on the fiscal year 2021 budget, putting in place the most conservative General Fund spending plan in years amid the economic havoc of COVID-19.
As of Oct. 1, the General Fund expenditure budget, which will fund government operations through Sept. 30, 2021, was set at $632,390,556, roughly $100 million less than Bryan’s original proposal in June. By contrast, the General Fund budget in fiscal year 2020 was $892,995,369 and $718,681,659 for fiscal year 2019. In 2018, General Fund expenditures were set at $851 million.
The decrease comes amid an ongoing state of emergency and the economic toll wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in addition to stifling tourism and sending scores of workers to the unemployment line, compelled the Bryan administration and the Legislature to seek drastic cost savings.
Across the board, agencies and departments were slated for budget cuts, including the Education Department, which will see a $16 million cut; Human Services, which will see a $17.5 million cut; and V.I. Police Department, which will see a $3 million cut.
Lawmakers in the Senate Finance Committee were able to reprogram savings toward hard-hit areas, including most recently $15 million to unpaid waste haulers. In June, Bryan called his budget “realistic,” considering the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and a projected revenue loss of $126 million compared to fiscal year 2020. The fiscal landscape, he added, will require new ways of streamlining government operations while maintaining an acceptable level of service.
V.I. Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’ Neal agreed, insisting the fiscal year 2021 budget removed all vacancies in all departments, eliminated all costs that are not mandatory, and “sends a clear mandate that departments must be managed as efficiently and effectively with minimal resources as possible.”
In his transmittal letter to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. on Friday, Bryan said he used his line-item veto to correct a duplication of the appropriation for WTJX. He also noted a number of discrepancies and errors in the itemized budget and said amendments are required to make adjustments to reconcile those discrepancies.
Bryan also wrote that Bill 33-0405, which appropriates funding for salaries and expenses for the University of the Virgin Islands, also required an amendment to reconcile a major fund sourcing error.
“Section 1 of the bill incorrectly states that the $25,225,458 appropriated is ‘out of any available funds’ instead of stating ‘the General Fund,’” Bryan wrote. “Additionally, the total amount appropriated to the University of the Virgin Islands out of the General Fund on page 4 of the Bill incorrectly states ‘$34,366,559’ instead of the correct total of ‘$34,336,559.’”