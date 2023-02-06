Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has signed a bill that appropriates $2.2 million in funding for adoption of the V.I. Agricultural Plan, according to Government House.

Before traveling to Washington, D.C., for a series of meetings and to attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting, Bryan signed into law the first bill from the 35th Legislature’s first session on Jan. 23.

