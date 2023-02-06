Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has signed a bill that appropriates $2.2 million in funding for adoption of the V.I. Agricultural Plan, according to Government House.
Before traveling to Washington, D.C., for a series of meetings and to attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting, Bryan signed into law the first bill from the 35th Legislature’s first session on Jan. 23.
Bill No. 35-0003 appropriates $2.2 million for funds for the adoption of various portions of the V.I. Agricultural Plan, submitted by the Agricultural Plan Task Force on Dec. 29, 2021, as the official Agricultural Plan for the territory, according to Government House.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory also issued a press release celebrating its passage.
“The passage of this measure has been a long time coming and is a step in the right direction for the agricultural industry in the territory. It also demonstrates to our federal partners that we are serious about developing the agricultural industry. It is time we put our money where our mouth is when it comes to agriculture. The pandemic showed us the importance of food security and sovereignty,” Frett-Gregory said in a statement. “It is now up to those responsible for implementation to get to work.”
During the Jan. 23 session, Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. said adoption of the plan is progress toward reducing the territory’s reliance on imported food, and cited the rising cost of eggs, according to a news release from the Legislature.
According to Government House, Bryan also acknowledged Resolution 1901, which adopted the rules of the 35th Legislature, before traveling to Washington, D.C.
Government House said Friday that Bryan will be out of the territory for a week for a series of meetings, before attending the National Governors Association’s winter meeting.
Bryan also is scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee for Energy and Natural Resources to give them a status update on the state of the territory.
Government House did not hold a weekly press briefing Monday, and Bryan is scheduled to return on Sunday.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is also out of the territory and scheduled to return on Monday.
