ST. THOMAS — Government House announced late Wednesday that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed a three-year wage agreement with the teachers’ unions territorywide to increase the salaries of professionals, paraprofessionals and support staff at public schools.
The wage agreement with American Federation of Teachers Local 1826 in the St. Croix District and Local 1825 in the St. Thomas-St. John District is retroactive, and begins from Sep. 1, 2020 and extends to Aug. 31, 2023, according to the released statement.
“I’m pleased we could find the funds to pay our educators the salaries they deserve and that are overdue,” Bryan said in the prepared statement. “In addition to the new wage agreement, I also want to thank the many, many teachers at all levels who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 and worked diligently to try and maintain some semblance of ‘normal’ schooling for our students amidst the spreading virus.”
According to the statement, both unions ratified the agreement on Jan. 28 during a virtual meeting.
St. Croix union President Rosa Soto-Thomas thanked Bryan and members of his administration who worked on the agreement “for their diligence and commitment.”
“Our members have done a tremendous job during the pandemic on behalf of the children of the Virgin Islands. They are our heroes. Unquestionably, they deserve to get a decent pay increase. The new contract is a move in the right direction,” Soto-Thomas said.
St. Thomas-St. John District union president Leontyne Jones also extended gratitude noting that the agreement “demonstrates the actual premise of a government-union partnership here in the territory.”
“As president of Local 1825, I think it is safe to say that we are making progress on behalf of our members. However, we look forward to working with the governor on other challenges,” she said.