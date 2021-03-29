Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday signed two bills into law, approving a five-year moratorium on permits for the construction and operation of new gas stations, and a bill appropriating money to buy land for the reconstruction of Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
“May the executive and legislative branches continue to collaborate in order to continue to pass enforceable laws protecting the Territory of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
Regarding Bill No. 34-0010, which puts a halt on permits for new gas stations, the governor said that although he signed it, he requests that the Legislature amend it to allow projects already underway.
Bryan also approved Bill No. 34-0017, which appropriates $400,000 from the Community Facilities Trust Account, as well as the balance of any unexpended funds from Act 7697, which was passed by the 30th Legislature as a funding source for the territory’s medical facilities.
The appropriations would be used to purchase Plot No. 7 in Estate Diamond Ruby to be used for the reconstruction and expansion of Luis Hospital.