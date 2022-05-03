Some small business owners in the territory are eligible to receive up to $50,000 to recover from the fiscal challenges created by the pandemic, according to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Under the Governor’s Small Business Innovation Grant, administered by the V.I. Small Business Development Center, businesses registered and licensed in the territory are eligible, but not all owners believe the opportunity will generate help.
In addition to being registered and licensed locally, the businesses must have less than 100 employees, have been established for six months or longer, and be able to provide applicable income or bank statements.
Business owners seeking to apply can find applications on the Small Business Development Center’s website or at their locations on St. Thomas, upstairs from where the old West Bay Supermarket used to be, and on St. Croix in Peter’s Rest.
“We always say that small businesses are the lifeblood of any economy,” Bryan said in a prepared statement announcing the program. “To survive the hurricane recovery and COVID-19 pandemic our small businesses here in the territory have had to be innovative and resilient to stay afloat.”
The grant opportunity couldn’t come at a more pressing time as business owners have had an outstanding need for services. According to business owner Peyton Bryant many owners struggle to apply for loans and grants because they become inundated with paperwork and are requested to furnish documents they don’t always have.
When contacted Tuesday, she echoed the sentiments of many small business owners.
“What discourages a lot of businesses is documentation that is required. They really load you up with all sorts of forms to fill out but most small business owners either don’t have the time or it just becomes too much. Especially if the owner isn’t computer literate,” she said. “A lot of times they really expect you to not only have a computer but to know how to use a computer, file things, and keep documents this way.”
While the grant opportunity presents business owners with the option of aid, Bryant told The Daily News she worries how accessible that aid will be, as “copious amounts” of paperwork would need to be completed to receive the aid, and it “will probably hold a lot of people back from even trying to apply.”
According to the Small Business Development Center’s website, for verification purposes business owners will need to furnish a variety of statements, but the specificity of the types of statements needed or how many months of statements was not given.
To sort, compile and approve the various businesses that apply, the Government House release stated that the Small Business Development Center created an independent panel to review and approve the grant applications, which can be submitted now through the deadline of June 15.
V.I. Small Business Development Center State Director Ted Gutierrez was optimistic about the process, noting in the prepared statement how the “Small Business Innovation Grant will be one of the most impactful initiatives to help our local businesses.”
“It’s going to have long-lasting effects on their businesses and the local economy for many years to come,” he said. “SBDC is excited to be able to support such an incredible effort.”
— Contact Bethaney Lee at 340-714-9104 or email blee@dailynews.vi.