Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday said stimulus checks will begin to reach Virgin Islanders by as early as next week, a potential boon for residents who have suffered a financial beating during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bryan, appearing at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix, said the U.S. Treasury has approved the territory’s Economic Impact Payment Plan, which clears the way for funds to be transferred to the V.I. treasury.
The territory is expected to receive $84.7 million in advance payments.
“We haven’t gotten the money yet, but this is welcome news because it’s actually way ahead of the plan that we put together,” Bryan said.
The checks are part of a $2 trillion federal coronavirus response bill — the CARES Act — and amount to $1,200 for each single adult with an annual income of less than $75,000, and $2,400 for married couples who file joint returns with a household income of less than $150,000.
The payments are phased out for single adults earning more than $99,000 and joint filers earning more than $198,000.
Households will also receive $500 for each child under 17.
The IRB is using 2018 tax returns as the basis for the payment of checks.
For Social Security recipients, Bryan said the territory is still awaiting approval from the Social Security Administration regarding direct payments. He urged Social Security recipients to file a 1040 form in the meantime.
For more information, call the IRB at 340-773-1040.
Safer-At-Home
Monday marked the first day of Bryan’s “Safer at Home” order, which, while allowing non-essential businesses to reopen, requires all customers in any business to wear a face mask.
Signs proclaiming “No Mask, No Service,” were widely seen on walls and windows, and customers — sometimes waiting in lines outside due to a 10-person restriction inside — appeared to oblige.
The signs are available at the Department of Property and Procurement offices and Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs offices in both districts.
Bryan said taxis, safaris and cars-for-hire are considered commercial establishments and all occupants must have masks. He added that ski masks are prohibited both indoors and outdoors.
“Safer at Home” rules have also been adjusted to allow religious leaders to give their sermons without masks as long as they stay at least 10 feet away from the congregation, according to Bryan.
The public is asked to report businesses in violation of the “No Mask, No Service” policy by calling DLCA at 340-713-3522 on St. Croix and 340-714-3522 on St. Thomas.
Caribbean Cinemas does not anticipate opening before June 1, and Tropical Ten Pins is still developing its protocols. Chicken and Bowling has gone out of business and will not reopen.
Cases
To date, 1,046 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus — of which, 66 tested positive; 965 tested negative; and 15 are pending results.
Of the 66 positive cases — 37 on St. Thomas; 27 on St. Croix; and two on St. John — 52 have recovered.
Three cases are hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, one individual is on a ventilator and one is expected to be discharged shortly. No cases are hospitalized on St. Thomas
The territory has suffered four fatalities.
To date, 1 percent of the territory has been tested, according to Bryan.
