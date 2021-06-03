Government House has announced that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has submitted the “first ever two-year Executive Budget” to the V.I. Legislature.
Government House said that the General Fund budget for fiscal year 2022 is just over $963 million with a total budget — including federal funds — of $1.48 billion. For fiscal year 2023, the General Fund budget is just over $976 million with a total budget of 1.5 billion.
The “balanced budgets” include $10 million in unfunded obligations to the Government Employees Retirement System, as well as funding for income taxes, wage increases and funding to repay salary cuts signed into law by Gov. John de Jongh Jr. under the V.I. Economic Stability Act of 2011, according to Government House.
The FY 2022 Executive Budget includes a 4% wage increase for public sector employees and the FY 2023 budget includes a 3% increase for those employees. It wasn’t immediately clear whether employees would get a total 7% increase over two years or different groups of employees would get an increase in separate fiscal years.
Highlights include:
- $110 million over both fiscal years for tax refunds,
- $38 million for repayment of the 8% salary cut,
- Up to $10 million in FY 2023 for unfunded obligations as deemed by the GERS judgement,
- $2 million for ongoing payments to medical providers for Worker’s Compensation,
- Over $15 million to be placed in the “Rainy-Day Fund” across both years,
- Funding (dollar amount not specified) for over 1,200 vacant government positions in FY 2022.
According to the statement, the Office of Management and Budget proposed a General Fund budget of $963,020,472 and a total budget of $1,485,472,985 for FY 2022. It also proposes a General Fund budget of $976,372,193 and total budget of $1,513,302,379 for FY 2023.
The FY 2022 budget increased an average of 20% from the last fiscal year, as a number of departments, including Justice, Human Services and Agriculture as well as the Corrections and Motor Vehicles bureaus, received increases over 30%.
“Schneider Regional Medical Center, Juan F. Luis Hospital and the Waste Management Authority also received increased budgets of 7% or higher than FY 2021,” according to the news release.
Disaster dollars
Bryan noted that things are looking up while pointing out that at this time last year, the Virgin Islands was faced with many uncertainties relative to the economic instability brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While there has been some impact to our main economic driver, tourism, I am happy to present a budget that is undeniably increased and able to serve the needs of the people of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said.
He added that amid the pandemic, his administration “has been agile and resourceful as we made real-time changes to our operations” including remote work while continuing services to the community.
“These projections speak to positive investments being made in our economy, and that has stabilized our collections even throughout the pandemic,” the governor said.
He noted that with continued disaster recovery funding and additional pandemic relief support being made available through congressional acts such as the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, his administration is committed to “Building a Better Tomorrow.”
“Capitalizing on these opportunities, we are making investments that will keep us on a long-term path of prosperity and stability,” Bryan said.
Government House listed the following as other key initiatives included in the budget:
- Creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Office of Health Information Exchange within the Office of the Governor,
- Development of the V.I. Territorial Park System through a collaboration with the Office of the Governor and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources,
- $12 million over two years for the expanded Workforce Development Program at the Labor Department.
The governor said his administration also has budgeted to continue reinvesting in the territory’s infrastructure, street paving and maintenance and “prepared to expend in excess of $1 billion over the next two years inclusive of disaster recovery projects.
Further, the Virgin Islands has almost $3 billion available in federal grant funds to expend. And, with additional funds also already obligated but not yet received, the administration “is committed to ensuring that as many projects as possible are started and completed by fiscal year 2023 to continue the strong economic growth.”
Bryan said that the benefits of presenting the Executive Budget in a biennial format include more time being spent on the management, oversight and implementation of the spending programs. According to the statement, the administration anticipates making necessary adjustments prior to the start of FY2023 as projections are updated and additional needs are determined.