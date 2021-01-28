Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. submitted legislation Monday to fund a number of infrastructure projects on St. Croix. Among them, the purchase of a three-acre plot of land next to Luis Hospital that will be the home for its state-of-the-art replacement.
In the legislation, Bryan seeks to appropriate $2.6 million from the Communities Facilities Trust Account for the various projects. Of that amount, $400,000 will be earmarked for the V.I. Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation, who will use the funds to purchase a plot of land in Estate Diamond Ruby for the new Luis Hospital facility.
The $400,000 appropriation serves the aim of Bill 33-0429, which Bryan recently signed into law, and which authorizes the Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation to make the purchase. While the bill seeks to use leftover Medicaid retro claim funding to purchase the land, the additional $400,000 will be a supplement.
According to Sen. Kenneth Gittens, who sponsored Bill 33-0429, the measure seeks to speed up the construction of the new Luis Hospital facility while minimizing disruptions to the staff and operations of the existing hospital.
“Purchasing of this land for the new hospital allows us to move forward almost immediately rather than waiting on demolition of the current structure and establishing temporary or modular facilities,” Gittens said during a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing.
“The existing hospital can continue to operate without interruption until the new hospital’s construction is completed,” he added.
While Luis Hospital has a smaller, temporary facility known as JFL North, which is expected to open this spring, a quicker rebuild of a new hospital could provide much-needed capacity that the temporary facility can’t provide, according to the bill’s proponents.
Based on a projected timeline, construction of the new hospital is slated to begin in the spring of 2024 and finish in the spring of 2026.
Bryan’s proposed legislation also earmarks:
• $300,000 to the V.I. Public Finance Authority for a pier at the King’s Alley Hotel on the Boardwalk in Christiansted
• $300,000 to the V.I. Port Authority for the dock at the Gallows Bay Marine Facility in Christiansted
• $1 million to the V.I. Port Authority for a roll-on/roll-off ramp at the Gordon A. Finch Molasses Pier at Krause Lagoon
• $675,000 to the V.I. Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation for the implementation of a drag racing strip at Plot 12-A-A VICORP land
“This is just the start of a series of infrastructure projects the Bryan-Roach Administration is undertaking this year as we continue the Territory’s resurgence,” Bryan said in a news release. The Communities Facilities Trust Account was established as part of the agreement between Diageo USVI and the V.I. government that was ratified by the 27th Legislature in 2008 and signed into law as Act 7012 by Gov. John deJongh Jr.
The Trust Account receives a portion of the rum cover-over revenues to provide a source of financing for the development, operations and maintenance of community or sports facilities or urban development projects.