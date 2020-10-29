Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. took action on more than 20 bills on Monday, signing into law measures to expand health care services for women, establish a Ratepayers’ Bill of Rights and create a Compensation Commission to recommend senators’ salaries.
What got signed
Bill 33-0103 employs a bevy of new procedures and services for the health and welfare of women, children and families. Provisions include behavioral assessments of children ages 3 through 18, postpartum screening, a new procedure for obtaining an initial birth certificate and minimum health-care standards for incarcerated individuals. The bill also allows parents employed by the government to take paid time off to visit their children in school.
Bill 33-0423 undoes a clause in the V.I. Code that ties senator salaries to that of the lowest paid executive branch commissioner. The bill creates the V.I. Public Officials Compensation Commission, a nine-member board that will recommend the salaries of legislators, commissioners and assistant commissioners and even the governor and lieutenant governor.
Bill 33-0246 provides behavioral health services to women suffering from perinatal depression.
Bill 33-0111 requires the Waste Management Authority to designate disposal sites throughout the territory for waste tires and creating the Waste Tire Management and Disposal Fund.
Bill 33-0223 requires that the V.I. Labor commissioner approve any proposed Youth Transitional Employment Program within three months after receipt of the application.
Bill 33-0254 reprograms monies appropriated to the V.I. Water and Power Authority to be used for the expansion of the Bovoni Water line project.
Bill 33-0267 expands and strengthens career and technical education programs for high school students.
Bill 33-0272 enacts the Virgin Islands Ratepayers’ Bill of Rights which provides recourse and redress to individuals when confronted with concerns or issues with public utilities.
Bill 33-0299 designates the South Shore of St. Croix as an Enterprise Zone.
Bill 33-0322 approves a Planned Area Development on Lovango Cay.
Bill 33-0325 prohibits unconscionable pricing of goods and services during a declaration of a state of emergency.
Bill 33-0347 provides scholarship benefits for persons receiving home instruction.
Bill 33-0375 appropriates $15 million from the General Fund to the Waste Management Authority to pay outstanding debts to the waste haulers and landfill operators.
Bill 33-0410 provides for the disbursement of monies to the V.I. Economic Development Authority to establish the Small Business Relief Grant Program and the COVID-19 Disaster Loan Program.
Bill 33-0415 authorizes the Public Works commissioner to accept the residential roads of Estate LaReine, all the roads in Plots No. 148 through Plot No. 195 Estate St. George Villas, and all the roads in Estate Bugby Hole, on St. Croix, into the public roadway system and to utilize the St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund to repair the residential roads in Estate LaReine.
Bill 33-0418 provides for the remittance a portion of the revenues realized in excess of the funds appropriated by the Legislature from the General Fund to the Government Employees Retirement System to be used exclusively for retirement annuity payments for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.
What got vetoed
Bill 33-0112 sought to appropriate all revenues from the V.I. Police Department’s collection of fees for initial and renewal firearms and ammunition licenses to the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center. Bryan said these funds need to be used for a related purpose concerning firearms and gun control.
Bill 33-0115 sought to transfer the V.I. Labor Management Committee as a division within the Public Employees’ Relations Board. Bryan said the former is a private, not-for-profit corporation and cannot be a division within a government entity.
Bill 33-0316 sought to provide emergency family leave. Bryan said the bill would be the “death knell” of the private business sector as most businesses have less than 10 employees and would find the requirement “burdensome.”
Bill 33-0348 sought to provide for a two-year licensure period and allows physician assistants to prescribe, dispense and administer Schedule 2 through 5 narcotic drugs and non-narcotic drugs to the extent delegated by a physician. Bryan said the bill would delete an entire subchapter of the V.I. Code taking away many of the licensing rights, powers, and duties for practitioners and the board of medical professionals.
Bill 33-0370 sought to appropriate $800,000 to the V.I. Bureau of Motor Vehicles to renovate a temporary replacement site while the original facility gets rebuilt. Bryan said the BMV has already been allocated funding by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the repairs incurred from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Bill 33-0416 sought to appropriate up to $3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act to the Department of Labor.
Bill 33-0420 sought to authorize the V.I. Port Authority to establish its own self-insurance or captive insurance program to cover and manage certain risks.