Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. took a victory lap on St. Croix Wednesday, celebrating his re-election win in his final inaugural remarks before embarking on his second four-year term.
“I’m going to warn ya’ll, I’m going to get a little spiritual today. You know I want to be a pastor, right?” Bryan said. “I really like to inspire people.”
Bryan said his own path has been divinely inspired, and “my footsteps, my voice, everything I do is guided by the Lord.”
He cracked jokes throughout the wide-ranging speech, and highlighted the differences between the territory’s islands.
Born in 1968, Bryan spent his childhood on St. Thomas before moving with his family to St. Croix in 1982, and “without that move I don’t think I would have been governor today.”
He described falling in love with St. Croix, and “all of a sudden I stopped going to St. Thomas,” Bryan said. “It’s not in comparison to or against St. Thomas, St. Croix is a totally different place. And I feel like the ambassador of the Virgin Islands because I have to explain the communities to one another.”
Bryan said the islands’ residents make assumptions about each other, and “Crucians always think St. Thomians have something against them. They don’t, they just don’t think about ya’ll.”
Bryan waited for the laughter to die down before explaining that “there is no reason they should be alike. St. Croix had seven flags and St. Thomas and St. John, different story. They were into mercantalism, St. Croix is a big agricultural spot. And we have to embrace our differences to appreciate all of us.”
In terms of his and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach’s victory over independent challengers Kurt Vialet and Janelle Sarauw, “I knew I was going to win, come on now. But my goal was to win St. Croix. It’s like that gyal you love that don’t love you back,” Bryan said.
He thanked his top officials for their support, and “I just want to express my appreciation to God for sending these angels along the way,” Bryan said. “When God’s on your side, nobody can’t mess with you, you know.”
Bryan said one of the biggest challenges is that most people don’t know what they want, and aren’t willing to make the changes necessary for progress.
“I want to stand up and take people with me, but some of them don’t want to go,” Bryan said.
Bryan was introduced by his daughter, Aliyah Bryan, and former V.I. Delegate to Congress Donna Christensen introduced Roach, whose mother, Iona Roach, was in attendance.
Roach encouraged community members to “treat each other with love and kindness,” and recounted the horrors of the pandemic, “which still has a grip on us.”
The pandemic “is changing our world in ways we could not have anticipated. It has both strengthened and weakened us. It has left voids. Deep spaces in the bosom of our families who have lost loved ones and ruptures in the spirit. Which has brought some loneliness, some despair, some mental anguish,” Roach said. “Yet for others it has sparked curiosity and creativity and an even stronger resolve to go on to all the places where life both leads and permits.”
Amid the pandemic, “we made our economy thrive, even expanding our marine tourism as boaters everywhere flocked to these beautiful shores,” Roach said. Even without cruise ships, “our revenue collections spiraled upwards. We could not have done that without the able leadership of our governor and our Health Commissioner,” Justa Encarnacion.
Roach also highlighted the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels, and chronic concerns over the need fo ra “reliable and affordable source of electrical power, which is vital to our economy, to our quality of life, to life itself, for those persons who must keep medicines refrigerated or need medical devices to sustain or prolong their living.”
Healthcare infrastructure needs to improve to care for the aging population, and interisland travel is severely limited and cost prohibitive, he added.
“Chasms which we are committed to bridge. When we can move freely between these islands, commerce will also thrive as we build up one another,” Roach said.
“This is where we are, facing the future as if it were not a precipice, but a plain with a road meandering and paths branching off,” Roach said. “You have said and said resoundingly that Albert and I are the ones you want at the helm as we walk this path and find our way together. I want to assure you that your trust is well placed.”