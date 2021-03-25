Bryan tells House Committee V.I. needs more funding to help 'build back better'

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday testified before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, where he touted the territory’s resiliency in building back after major disasters, but noted that it lacks the financial support from the federal government to withstand constant challenges that comes with the recovery process.
The governor, testifying online, said that while funds received through the American Rescue Plan will go a long way toward helping the territory recover, a “major continuing problem is our financial inability to maintain our roadways, our power plants and all the infrastructure, to train our workforce and to constantly adapt to these ever-changing threats.”
According to Bryan, securing the territory’s infrastructure under the Biden Administration’s “Build Back Better” plan will be crucial to being able to build back faster.
“We hope that the Biden Administration continues to support us and help us develop comprehensive plans that address resilience,” Bryan testified, adding that the biggest help and biggest hinderance to the territories’ ability to be on par with the states is, in fact, the federal government.
“Restrictions between FEMA and HUD have created impossible hurdles to rebuilding. They simply have to understand that we cannot wait 10 years to build back,” he testified in reference to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Housing and Urban Development.
He noted that “a quick fix to help us with our financial obligations would be for this body to back the full debt of the territories. This would give us the ability to borrow money at the 1 percent that is being issued today and would free up millions of dollars of capital that we now pay in interest.”
Government House said that Bryan also discussed the territory’s ongoing efforts with COVID-19 and the resulting economic hit to the territory. Citing the marine sector, Bryan told committee members that the territory’s ability to attract and maintain charter vessels and dredging the harbors on St. Thomas and St. Croix are among the industries that would benefit greatly by the “Build Back Better” plan.