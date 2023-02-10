Bryan seeks federal help

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. speaks with Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) following his testimony Thursday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bryan asked senators for assistance with an array of issues. More on page 3.

 Photo by GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., in Washington, D.C. this week for the National Governor’s Association winter gathering and a series of meetings with White House and congressional staff, testified Thursday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, according to a Government House statement.

The governor asked senators for assistance with a laundry list of items including the expanded cost-sharing on federal grants, rum cover-over, health care disparities, EPA resistance to restarting refinery and energy issues during the meeting which included colleagues from other U.S. territories — Gov. Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico; Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero of Guam; Gov. Arnold Palacios of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Gov. Lemanu Mauga of American Samoa.