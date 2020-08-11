Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday announced a tighter crackdown on businesses, boaters and unmasked individuals who continue to violate health and safety guidelines amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Appearing at his weekly news briefing on St. Croix, Bryan pointed to local social events and individuals brazenly ignoring personal safety as the “main vulnerability” of the territory in terms of rising COVID-19 numbers.
As such, the governor said restaurants will be placed “on notice” and that enforcement officers will “strictly enforce” all applicable guidelines for restaurant operations, to include social distancing, face masks and proper sanitation of dishware.
Violators will be closed for 30 days and subject to an administrative fine by the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, Bryan said.
While rumors swirled that restaurants would be reverting to take-out and delivery services only, Bryan said he didn’t want to “penalize the majority for the actions of a few.”
“We’re going to find the culprits that are having these mass gathering events, [those] people that are congregating outside, drinking and having a good time and not adhering to social distancing. We’re going to shut [those businesses] down for 30 days — no questions asked,” he said.
Bryan also addressed the boating community.
“Rafting,” or the tying together of boats, is now prohibited in any bay or anchorage of the territory and all vessels must be 12 feet apart at all times, except in the case of a medical emergency. Vessels are also not allowed to anchor in any designated swimming area, according to Bryan.
Violations can result in a fine of up to $10,000 per incident and possible seizure by the V.I. government.
Bryan added that all funerals or memorials are limited to immediate family members only and no more than 10 family members at any one time.
As for the use of face coverings, violators will incur a $50 fine for the first offence and a $100 fine for each additional offense.
“I realize that in us trying to be understanding, we have really not cracked down enough on some of the nonsense that is happening in our community and innocent people who are trying to run their business, who are trying to go to work, who are trying to keep their grandma safe are being forced to suffer that penalty — all of that stops,” Bryan said.
V.I. Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Nicole Sims, who also appeared at the briefing, gave an emotional plea to the public to take the Health Department’s precautions seriously and empathize with those health care workers who are also dealing with great risk and — in her own case — loss of family members.
“We all empathize with the deaths that we report almost on a daily basis from COVID-19,” she said. “In that moment of empathy, we change our behavior for a short period of time but we don’t have a face that keeps us in the trenches of making a difference — well, let me be your face. I’m no longer asking you. I’m begging you at this point to let me be your face.”
With the territory currently tracking 128 active cases and Health officials unable to determine a “ground zero” for the recent surge on St. Thomas, Bryan held little back in his push for tighter enforcement.
“We cannot continue to have a policy where all the innocent suffer for the few guilty,” he said. “We will be enforcing these mandates today and we will be unforgiving and brutal — no exceptions.”