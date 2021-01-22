Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is pledging more enforcement to Buck Island Reef National Monument off St. Croix following a recent brawl and shooting that left one person injured.
On Thursday, Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. said Bryan will assign officers from the V.I. Police Department and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources to assist National Park Service officers at the park.
Buck Island Reef National Monument is managed by the Park Service.
Motta said Bryan will also support a joint letter to the Department of the Interior requesting increased funding for resources to maintain safety at the park.
“Until a more permanent solution is found, the Park Service is providing additional officers from Florida and Puerto Rico to assist in enforcement,” Motta said.
On Jan. 10, more than 20 people engaged in a brawl at the park that resulted in a person being shot and injured. Rangers engaged in a high-speed boat chase that eventually ended when a U.S. Coast Guard crew found and arrested the boat’s driver, 33-year-old Aneudis Acevedo.
Acevedo was charged with interfering with agency functions, violating a lawful order, disorderly conduct and resisting or impeding an officer of the United States.
“Our primary goal is to ensure the park is safe for our local community as well as visitors to the territory,” Bryan said. “We also have to be good stewards of the precious natural resources at the Buck Island National Monument, that is why we are going the extra mile to keep Buck Island accessible to everyone.”
Other business
This week, Bryan met with Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Regional Administrator David Maurstad on St. Croix to discuss hurricane recovery and other long-awaited projects, like the Paul E. Joseph Stadium on St. Croix.
Currently, the V.I. government requires a Conditional Letter of Map Revision, or CLOMR, which is a formal review by FEMA to ensure the stadium complies with federal floodplain guidelines. DPNR submitted its application for the letter in November but the review process reportedly takes six months, according to the Public Works Department.
“Given that progress is halted until the CLOMR is accepted, the balance of the construction will continue in May of 2021,” said James Grum, engineering administrator for Capital Improvement Projects with Public Works. “This pushes the expected completion date for the $27 million project to June 2022.”
On Thursday, Motta said Bryan requested the matter be expedited.
“While Acting Administrator Maurstad could not commit to a date for approval of the application, he assured the governor that he is familiar with the issue and is expediting the review,” Motta said. “While on-island, he took the opportunity to tour the project site. Construction on the project currently is stalled lending FEMA’s review of the application.”
Separately, Maurstad reaffirmed FEMA’s commitment to resolving the outstanding issues surrounding the Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program and assured Bryan that the transition of the White House administrations will not affect the progress of the recovery, according to Motta.
Moreover, both discussed the situation with FEMA’s eligibility determinations for some of the territory’s requests for repairs to storm-damaged roads.
“After initially determining some of those roads ineligible, FEMA has recently agreed to revisit six sites at the territory’s request and has reversed its decision,” Motta said.