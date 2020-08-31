Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced over the weekend that he will extend the territory’s current stay-at-home order for an additional week.
Current restrictions, which include the closure of all non-essential businesses and the dismissal of all non-essential public employees from the workplace, were set to expire at 6 a.m. today.
Bryan’s new executive order will extend those restrictions through Sept. 8.
More details are expected today at the governor’s 1 p.m. news conference, which can be viewed live on the Government House Facebook page.
Bryan, who issued the stay-at-home order on Aug. 17 for a two-week period, said the second week would be “pivotal” in determining whether restrictions should continue.
Factors assessed included the number of active COVID-19 cases; trends in the positive rates; and how many of the active cases required acute medical care.
Since Aug. 17, active cases of COVID-19 remained well over 200 and five more deaths were reported, including four former residents of the Queen Louise Home for the Aged on St. Thomas.
Currently, the V.I. Health Department is tracking 222 active cases — of which, 49 are on St. Croix, 164 on St. Thomas and nine on St. John.
While slight changes may occur, Bryan’s stay-at-home order, as issued on Aug. 17, required beaches to close at noon on weekends and holidays, and restaurants restricted to take-out, drive-through or delivery services only.
Social distancing, face coverings and mass gathering guidelines — no more than 10 people in any establishment other than big box or grocery stores — were also enforced.
Hotels, Airbnb and guest houses cannot accept new reservations, with exceptions only for business-related travel and government and emergency workers. Hotels are also barred from checking-in any new guests except the aforementioned exceptions.