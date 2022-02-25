Government House announced Thursday that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will host a “Listening Session” on Sunday for St. John residents to express their views on the future development of the Caneel Bay property.
According to the statement, the comments “will be transcribed and forwarded to the National Park Service.”
“The NPS, which has offered four scenarios for the resort’s redevelopment after it was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes, has an open comment period for the public that ends on March 4,” the release stated.
Bryan’s Listening Session will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cleone Creque Legislative Annex Conference Room in Cruz Bay. St. John residents are invited to participate in person or virtually by Zoom. Participants’ remarks will be limited to two minutes.