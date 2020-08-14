Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is again ordering residents to “stay at home.”
On Thursday, Bryan announced that the territory will revert back to the Stay-at-Home alert posture, as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the St. Thomas-St. John district and put further stress on the territory’s public health and safety infrastructure.
The order, which goes into effect Monday at 6 a.m., means all non-essential businesses, along with churches and schools, will be closed, and all non-essential public employees will remain at home.
Beaches will also be closed on weekends and holidays at noon, while restaurants will be restricted to take-out, drive-through or delivery services only. Social distancing, face coverings and mass gathering guidelines — no more than 10 people in any establishment other than big box or grocery stores — will be enforced.
Bryan also ordered hotels, Airbnb and guest houses to stop accepting new reservations effective immediately, with exceptions only for business-related travel and government and emergency workers. Effective Wednesday, hotels are barred from checking-in any new guests except the aforementioned exceptions.
Bryan, who spoke on Thursday via video message from his office, said the Stay-at-Home order will continue for at least two weeks, at which point a reassessment will be done on the number of active COVID-19 cases; trends in the positive rates; and how many of the active cases require acute medical care.
Until then, he advised the public to stay vigilant and to be aware that his goal is to bring the number of active COVID-19 cases back to a manageable level before conditions potentially worsen.
“We cannot risk being in the midst of a surge while responding to the fallout of a hurricane,” Bryan said. “We would [also] much rather see a slowdown in August than in November or December, when the holiday season is picking up.”
Bryan’s order reverts the territory back to an alert phase last seen in March, when the COVID-19 outbreak first hit the Virgin Islands. While low infection rates had the territory transitioning to a Safer-at-Home phase in May and then to an Open Doors phase in June, the last two months have seen a massive uptick in cases in both districts.
Bryan said “it is clear we will not get back to the Open Doors phase again for at least another month.”
As of Thursday, the St. Croix district reported 319 positive cases, while St. Thomas reported 363 positive cases, a jump of 106 in three days and now a threat to the St. Thomas jail and assisted living facilities. Earlier this week, the V.I. Bureau of Corrections reported that the St. Thomas jail went into lockdown after 17 inmates and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said the situation was “under control” and that all jail staff and detainees have been tested and will continue to be tested until negative results are reached.
Encarnacion added that 10 residents and six staff members of the Queen Louise Home for the Aged who tested positive for COVID-19 have been “separated, isolated and quarantined” from the other residents of the facility.
Bryan’s 13th supplemental executive order returning the territory to a Stay-at-Home status can be viewed at www.vi.gov/executive-orders/.