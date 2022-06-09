ST. CROIX — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday released a letter of intent to property agencies Sugar Island Associates Ltd. and URS Agents LLC informing them, and property owners they represent, that he intends to enforce an act created in 1983 to preserve half of 4,100 acres of land located in Annaly Bay.
Citing it as a “long-dormant” and “overlooked” provision of law, Bryan, in a news release, noted that a conservation easement of 1,000 acres should be granted to the government as open space, and a portion will be used to erect a Maroon Sanctuary Park.
David Borrn, Bryan’s chief legal counsel, told The Daily News when reached for comment, that the overall property was originally 4,100 acres. It was owned by a previous party, and in 1983 the owner sought to rezone.
“In that act you’ll see that what it did was rezone a substantial number of parcels and as a condition of that rezoning the owners agreed to two conditions — one is that across the full 4,100 acres they would reserve at least 50% of the area as open space and that applies to the whole parcel. The second element was that within this area at least 1,000 acres would be subject to a preservation easement which would be granted to the government,” Bornn said.
He added that of “the original 4,100 acres there was a portion sold which leaves a balance of about 2,300 acres.”
“The 2,300 acres that is listed for sale is the portion of the property to which this preservation easement would be applied,” Bornn said.
The current parcels for sale account to 2,377 acres and priced at $17.5 million.
“You see that preservation easement was never put into place and it was brought to our attention. So we said, ‘Well let’s get it done,’ because we don’t want someone to say, ‘Well you didn’t do it so you lost the opportunity,’” Bornn said.
The “price so to speak” of the preserved acreage for the conservation easement and for the 50% limitation was in the terms of the rezoning, but Bornn said an easement is not a granting of title and only grants the right to use and have access to the preserved area.
“The owner still owns the underlying land but they recognize the government may do certain things with that land in the pursuit of preservation,” like building a museum dedicated to the enslaved Africans throughout the Caribbean called Maroons, Borrn said.
In his statement, the governor noted that Maroons were enslaved Africans who fled from plantations and moved into inaccessible areas and established both temporary encampments and long-term settlements to escape enslavement.
“For more than a century, Crucian Maroons sustained an incessant struggle for freedom in the northwest quarter of St. Croix that culminated with general emancipation in 1848,” the release stated.
Over the years, Bornn said, many people have recalled that the area was “pristine” and there “could have and should have been plans made for the application of this preservation easement but nothing has ever been done. But there were studies of how the area could be used and one of the suggestions was a Maroon heritage cultural park.”
Though the land would be owned by the property owners, any facility built would be subject to terms outlined in the proposed conservation easement and Bornn said it is not without precedent.
“People do, in some cases, donate the property in its entirety. In those cases the conservation organization gets title to the land. But in others, similar to this, a conservation easement or preservation grading is made to the organization, or in this case the government. It is being done in furtherance of the act and zoning permission,” Bornn said.
The letter sent to the property agencies from Bryan is one of intent and states that the government is in the process of preparing a proposed conservation easement for the property owners’ review.
The governor said “he hopes execution of the conservation easement can be completed as soon as possible.”
Owner of Newland Real Estate LLC April Newland, who has been in real estate industry for 40 years, said owners are informed before they purchase any property about zoning restriction and easements.
“They would have a title search with any title company and that’s when that information would come up,” Newland said.
But in all her years spent in the industry, she said she has not seen a conservation easement upheld in the territory.
“I know there have been easements like in Botany Bay they required an easement to go to the water so people could walk to the waterway, but that was not a conservation easement,” Newland said.
The next steps in the process, according to officials, will be the submittal of a conservation easement agreement to the property owners where the terms will be discussed and likely result in the desired Maroon Sanctuary Park.