The V.I. government has made the first full $158 million payment to the Government Employees Retirement System as part of a $3.8 billion funding note under the GERS Solvency Plan, according to an announcement from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that we have made the first official annual payment to GERS in accordance with the $3.8 billion Funding Note entered into as part of the GERS Solvency Plan of Act 8540. We made the full $158 million payment that was due on October 1, despite the concerns of some about there being some shortfall in the territory’s Matching Fund revenues,” Bryan said in a prepared statement. “We have stopped the hemorrhaging of the System and begun the process of rebuilding its solvency in a tangible way.”