The V.I. government has made the first full $158 million payment to the Government Employees Retirement System as part of a $3.8 billion funding note under the GERS Solvency Plan, according to an announcement from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Monday.
“I am pleased to announce that we have made the first official annual payment to GERS in accordance with the $3.8 billion Funding Note entered into as part of the GERS Solvency Plan of Act 8540. We made the full $158 million payment that was due on October 1, despite the concerns of some about there being some shortfall in the territory’s Matching Fund revenues,” Bryan said in a prepared statement. “We have stopped the hemorrhaging of the System and begun the process of rebuilding its solvency in a tangible way.”
In February, Bryan signed legislation that allows the government to refinance the Rum Cover-Over Matching Fund bonds and use the savings from better interest rates to stabilize the GERS.
“Act No. 8540, passed by the 34th Legislature, was the Bryan-Roach Administration’s fourth attempt to gain consensus on legislation to restore solvency to the GERS,” according to the statement.
Further it noted that “Governor Bryan’s plan, which he first proposed in 2020, utilizes a special type of corporate entity called the Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation.”
“This entity is wholly separate from the Government of the Virgin Islands and was specifically authorized by the Legislature to issue bonds based on rum tax revenues. These bonds permit refinancing on more favorable terms at current interest rates,” according to the statement.
Bryan closed on the refinancing of the bonds in Washington D.C. in April.
Nellon Bowry, chairman of the GERS board of trustees, said at a meeting on Sept. 22 that the V.I. Public Finance Authority, for which Bryan serves as chairman, had pledged to cover an anticipated funding shortfall.
The GERS Solvency Plan assumed a cover-over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon. But in August, the Office of Insular Affairs announced the approval of the payment of $226,165,037 to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which “was calculated using the $10.50 per proof gallon rate since the $13.25 per proof gallon rate expired as of December 31, 2021.”
Bowry said at the meeting that the funding note assumes closer to $277 million.
“The first claim to the receipts to the money is to pay GERS and that’s $158 million, and to pay the rum companies, which is $103 million. Add those two together, that’s $261 million, which is more than $226 million that was received. So there’s a shortfall,” Bowry said at last month’s meeting. “So, I was concerned that GERS’ $158 million will be reduced. We were assured we will get the $158 million and PFA will make up the difference from PFA funds, so that’s good news.”
In response to questions from The Daily News about how much the PFA contributed to the $158 million, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Monday that “the $158 million to the GERS is what is due according to the funding note. All of it is rum cover over revenue.”
Motta did not respond to a subsequent question asking how the government is paying the $158 million to GERS and the $103 million to the rum companies if there was only $226 million received from the rum cover over funds.
The GERS board of trustees has scheduled a special meeting today at 6 p.m.