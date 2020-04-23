Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday touted the territory’s growing health care capacity to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting the addition of new beds and protective equipment will help shift focus toward a similarly dire economic crisis.
Bryan, speaking at a press briefing on St. Croix, announced that Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has completed Phase 1 of its COVID-19 wing, which can accommodate 20 additional acute-care beds.
On St. Croix, the Army Corps of Engineers is converting a V.I. National Guard barracks building into a 46-bed treatment area for COVID-19 patients. It is expected to be completed by May 5.
Bryan said the territory currently has roughly 87 ventilators — both one-time use and permanent use — and 25 on order. The territory also recently acquired 60,000 regular face masks and 60,000 N95 masks to build up its local stockpile.
“Our strategy here at home is to really just prepare for pandemic management as a new way of life, as something that we have to deal with just like we deal with hurricanes,” Bryan said. “This pandemic is going to be with us for a while longer. It’s not unreasonable to see that we will have infection surges that come and go.”
To date, 688 people in the territory have been tested for COVID-19 — of which 54 tested positive; 583 tested negative; and 51 are pending results.
Of the 54 positive cases — 36 on St. Thomas; 16 on St. Croix; and two on St. John — 48 have recovered.
Three people have died from the virus, all were over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions.
No cases are currently hospitalized.
With the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations relatively stagnant, Bryan said his administration is hoping to turn its attention to an economy devastated by the pandemic.
In a recent letter to Congressional leaders, Bryan described how a significant loss of revenues from cruise and airline disruptions will reduce the government’s cash on hand to dangerously low levels and jeopardize its ability to make payroll and perform basic governmental functions.
Already, the territory’s unemployment rate is 172% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019. And according to the V.I. Division of Economic Research, a pandemic shutdown of another 90 to 120 days could result in a 12% to 14% decline in the territory’s Gross Domestic Product.
On Wednesday, Bryan said the territory has received $75 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
Money will go toward a number of areas, including the Your Energy Stimulus, or YES program, which will provide a $250 credit for residential customers of the V.I. Water and Power Authority and $500 for commercial customers. Bryan said his administration is “very close” to getting this funding out.
Money will also subsidize ferry boat companies traveling between St. Thomas and St. John, and transit providers for seniors and the disabled.
Other announcements
Bryan said his stay-at-home order will be in effect through April 30, at which point a possible extension will be determined.
The territory’s state of emergency will be in effect through May 12. However, Bryan said he will request that lawmakers extend it through June 12.
He added that while hotels and resorts cannot accept new reservations until at least May 15, this will be contingent on the ability of health care workers to screen all incoming visitors at the airports.
Bryan also announced that landlords have to abide by a rent freeze, in which they cannot raise rents or evict tenants whether or not a lease has expired. This will be lifted upon the end of the state of emergency.
