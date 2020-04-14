Even though the territory has yet to experience any major surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday urged residents to stay vigilant and “not let up,” as a potential surge is forecast around the corner.
“We are doing well, better than the models had previously predicted — but do not let your guard down now,” Bryan said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix.
“Unlike the predictability of hurricanes, when it comes to this public health crisis, no one knows if we’re at the beginning of the hurricane, the tail of the storm or in the eye of the storm. But one thing we know for sure is that we are in the storm.”
V.I. Health Department officials indicated that the territory could experience more than 100 hospitalizations as a result of the virus, with April 24 to May 14 being the most challenging period.
The public’s adherence to social distancing and the governor’s stay-at-home order could affect those numbers, according to Health officials.
To prepare for a surge, Bryan said his administration recently approved the mission assignment for the Army Corps of Engineers to repurpose the Regional Training Institute of the National Guard Armory on St. Croix to accommodate 46 acute care beds for COVID-19 patients.
The project will cost roughly $8 million, with the territory providing $2 million as a local match.
Cases
To date, 375 people in the territory have been tested for the COVID-19 virus — of which, 51 tested positive; 322 tested negative; and two are pending results.
Of the 51 positive cases — 35 on St. Thomas; 14 on St. Croix; and two on St. John — 43 have recovered.
Two positive cases are hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, one in stable condition and the other on a ventilator.
No cases are hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
The territory suffered its first COVID-19-related death on April 4 after an 85-year-old St. Thomas man with underlying medical conditions reportedly came into contact with a positive case from Anguilla and died in his home.
Testing
On Monday, Bryan said his administration instituted a protocol at both hospitals to test patients and receive tests within 24 hours.
For the general public, up to 30 tests a day can be done at the Public Health Laboratory on St. Croix, with test results within 24 hours.
Samples are also being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Washington, D.C., with test results in about three to four days.
Territory Lab Director Dr. Brett Ellis, who appeared at Monday’s briefing, said the V.I. Health Department recently received 120 test kits with instruments that can allow for “extremely rapid testing.” That means test results within three minutes and negative test results within 15 minutes, Ellis said.
Since these tests are limited, priority will be given to hospitalized patients and health care providers who are symptomatic.
Ellis added that while the local laboratory is “well-prepared” with multiple instruments to deal with a potential surge, a limited number of test supplies remains the biggest challenge, both locally and nationally.
“The governor has been in direct contact with manufacturers and the federal government to increase supplies and testing capacity,” he said.
Federal fundingBryan said $7.8 million in federal funds are now available to the territory to bolster preparedness, prevention and response efforts linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is part of a $55 million emergency relief package made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act.
Other jurisdictions receiving part of the $55 million are American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau.
Who to contact
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
